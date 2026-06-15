Food poisoning is commonly associated with bacteria such as E. coli or Salmonella, which typically cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. However, a much rarer bacterial illness known as botulism can have far more serious consequences, including paralysis and life-threatening complications. According to a study in journal Clinical Case Reports, botulism usually starts with classic warning signs like slurred speech, overall muscle weakness, trouble swallowing, and a paralysed feeling that spreads from your head downward the condition can look completely different from person to person. In many cases, it shows up with unusual symptoms that can easily mimic other illnesses. Instead of the typical pattern, you might experience a strange "pins and needles" tingling sensation, numbness in your lips or tongue, or weakness that affects only one side of your body. For some, the paralysis actually travels up the body rather than down. Others might experience nothing more than severe stomach issues or intense back pain. In rare instances, the toxin can even affect the brain directly, causing confusion, severe drowsiness, or sudden changes in mental clarity.

According to Dt. Kanchan Khurana, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, food safety remains just as important as maintaining a healthy diet because certain food-borne illnesses can pose severe health risks despite being uncommon.

What Is Botulism?

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by toxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Unlike common food poisoning infections that primarily affect the digestive system, botulism attacks the nervous system. The toxin can interfere with nerve function, leading to muscle weakness and a type of paralysis known as flaccid paralysis, where muscles become weak and lose their ability to contract. "If not diagnosed and treated early, botulism can become life-threatening, particularly when it affects the muscles involved in breathing," says Khurana.

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Where Does The Bacteria Grow?

Clostridium botulinum is a spore-forming bacterium that can survive in harsh conditions. In its dormant form, it is generally harmless. However, under certain conditions, the spores can grow and produce dangerous toxins. The bacteria thrive in environments with little or no oxygen, including:

Improperly canned foods

Vacuum-sealed food packages

Foods stored under deep layers of oil

Low-acid foods such as certain vegetables

Poorly preserved homemade foods

One of the challenges with botulism is that normal cooking methods may not always destroy the bacterial spores. "Many people believe boiling food is enough to eliminate all harmful microorganisms, but Clostridium botulinum spores are highly heat-resistant and can sometimes survive standard cooking temperatures," Khurana explains.

Warning Signs To Watch For

Unlike spoiled food that develops a foul smell or unusual taste, botulism can be difficult to detect. The toxin is often odorless, colorless, and tasteless, meaning contaminated food may appear completely normal. Symptoms can develop within hours or days after exposure and may include:

Blurred or double vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty speaking or swallowing

Dry mouth

Muscle weakness

Difficulty breathing

Progressive paralysis

Anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated food should seek immediate medical attention.

Why Bulging Food Containers Are A Red Flag

One important warning sign is damaged or swollen food packaging. Bulging cans, cartons, jars, or vacuum-sealed packages may indicate gas production caused by bacterial growth inside the container. "If a juice carton, canned food, curd container, or packaged product appears swollen or releases an unusual burst of gas when opened, it is safer to discard it immediately," Khurana advises. Food experts recommend never tasting food from swollen containers to check whether it is safe.

Also read: How Is a Bacterial Infection Different From a Viral Infection: Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Tips to Prevent

Special Risk For Infants

Botulism can also affect babies through contaminated honey. Because infants under one year of age have immature digestive systems, they are more vulnerable to botulinum spores. This is why pediatricians recommend avoiding raw honey for children younger than 12 months. Infant botulism can cause:

Constipation

Weak crying

Poor feeding

Muscle weakness

Breathing difficulties

Prompt medical treatment is essential if symptoms occur.

How To Reduce Your Risk

While botulism is rare, simple food safety practices can significantly lower the risk. Experts recommend:

Storing food at appropriate temperatures

Following safe food preservation and canning methods

Avoiding consumption of swollen or damaged food packages

Refrigerating perishable foods promptly

Discarding foods with unusual packaging changes

Avoiding honey for infants under one year of age

Botulism is an uncommon but potentially deadly bacterial illness that affects the nervous system and can lead to paralysis. Because the toxin often has no smell, taste, or visible warning signs, proper food handling and storage remain the best forms of protection. "As nutrition professionals, we focus on healthy eating and adequate nutrient intake, but food safety must always come first. Even the most nutritious food can become dangerous if not stored and handled correctly," says Khurana. Maintaining good food hygiene, paying attention to packaging abnormalities, and following safe storage practices can go a long way in preventing this rare but serious condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.