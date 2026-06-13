Digestive issues can affect anyone, and among the most common concerns that many face is constipation. While it may seem like a minor inconvenience, constipation can sometimes leave one feeling extremely uncomfortable, bloated and frustrated, especially when it starts interfering with daily routine.

Constipation occurs when bowel movements become less frequent or when a person is unable to pass stools properly. Generally, having fewer than three bowel movements a week is considered constipation, although normal bowel habits can vary from person to person. Some may have bowel movements several times a day, while others may only go once or twice a week.

Symptoms And Reasons Of Constipation

Common signs of constipation include hard and dry stools, straining during bowel movements, difficulty and pain during bowel movements and a feeling that the bowels have not been completely emptied.

There are several reasons why constipation develops. A lack of fibre in the diet, inadequate water intake, low physical activity, stress, changes in routine and regularly ignoring the urge to use the bathroom are among the most common causes. Certain medications and medical conditions can also contribute to the problem.

However, the good news is that small dietary and lifestyle changes can often make a big difference. Since food greatly impacts the digestion of body, choosing the right food becomes important when dealing with constipation. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi has shared which foods can help relieve constipation and which may worsen it.

Constipation: Which Food Is Good And Which One Is Bad

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Sethi shared a list of foods that help cure constipation and those that add to the issue. Foods that help clear out the bowels include kiwis, flax seeds, sweet potato, prunes, spinach, coffee, oatmeal, pears, and chia seeds. Most of these have high fibre content, which may help soften stools, improve bowel movements, and increase stool frequency.

The doctor also suggested avoiding foods such as cheese, white rice, chocolate, fried foods, unripe bananas, alcohol, white bread, and fast food. Most of these are low in fibre, full of fat and hard to digest, which can lead to constipation in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.