Many people end a working day feeling that the drive home was more draining than the work itself. Even a short delay at a traffic signal or an unexpected traffic jam can leave someone mentally tired, irritable and less able to concentrate. While this may appear surprising, the brain processes these situations very differently from structured work.

Mental fatigue is not determined only by how much work is completed. It is also influenced by uncertainty, repeated interruptions, environmental stress and the amount of attention the brain must maintain over time. Traffic combines all of these factors, making it one of the more demanding everyday experiences for the brain.

A recent study published in Nature Human Behaviour also highlighted that unpredictable situations place a greater cognitive load on the brain than predictable tasks, even when the physical effort involved is minimal. This helps explain why prolonged exposure to traffic congestion often feels disproportionately exhausting.

Why traffic feels mentally demanding

Unlike most workplace tasks, traffic requires continuous monitoring without offering the brain a clear sense of progress or completion. Every few seconds, attention shifts between surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signals, road conditions and unexpected movements. This constant state of alertness increases mental effort.

The brain also finds uncertainty difficult to process. During traffic congestion, it is often impossible to estimate exactly when movement will resume or when the destination will be reached. This uncertainty keeps the brain engaged in continuous prediction and reassessment, consuming mental resources that would otherwise be available for concentration or decision making.

Another important factor is the absence of meaningful control. When movement depends entirely on external conditions, frustration naturally builds. Research in neuroscience has shown that situations with limited control are associated with higher stress responses and greater emotional fatigue.

What happens inside the brain

Traffic activates multiple brain networks at the same time.

Some of the key changes include:

Increased activity in attention networks that remain continuously alert for potential hazards

Greater engagement of the brain's emotional centres when delays, congestion or aggressive driving are encountered

Release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline during prolonged exposure to stressful driving conditions

Reduced mental energy available for memory, planning and decision making after long periods of sustained attention

Although these responses are designed to improve safety while driving, remaining in this state for extended periods can leave an individual mentally exhausted once the journey ends.

Why working can sometimes feel easier

Many professional tasks follow a predictable sequence. Completing emails, analysing reports or participating in scheduled meetings often provides regular feedback that work is progressing. The brain responds positively to this sense of structure and completion.

Traffic rarely offers that reassurance. Delays occur without warning, interruptions are frequent and there is little opportunity for the brain to relax. As a result, even though physical movement is limited, mental effort continues uninterrupted.

The hidden impact of daily commuting

When stressful commuting becomes part of a daily routine, its effects may gradually extend beyond temporary tiredness.

Over time, repeated exposure to traffic related stress may contribute to:

Difficulty concentrating after reaching work or returning home

Increased irritability and lower emotional tolerance

Sleep disturbances, particularly after long evening commutes

Headaches or worsening of migraine in susceptible individuals

Exacerbation of anxiety symptoms in people already living with anxiety disorders

Long term stress does not affect only emotional wellbeing. Persistent activation of the body's stress response has also been associated with higher cardiovascular risk, poorer sleep quality and reduced overall cognitive performance.

Reducing the mental burden of traffic

While traffic cannot always be avoided, certain habits can reduce its psychological impact.

Simple measures include:

Allowing additional travel time to reduce the stress associated with rushing

Listening to calming music, educational audio programmes or guided relaxation recordings instead of continuously focusing on delays

Maintaining comfortable seating posture and avoiding unnecessary muscle tension while driving

Taking a few minutes after reaching the destination before immediately beginning another demanding task

Prioritizing adequate sleep, regular physical activity and stress management, as these improve the brain's ability to cope with everyday challenges

Mental fatigue should not always be dismissed as a normal part of modern life. When persistent exhaustion, irritability or difficulty concentrating continue despite adequate rest, further evaluation may be necessary to identify underlying sleep disorders, anxiety, depression or other neurological conditions.

Traffic may appear to involve doing very little, but the brain is often working continuously throughout the journey. Recognising this invisible mental effort helps explain why a commute can sometimes leave a person feeling more tired than an entire day at work. Small changes in daily routines and greater attention to mental wellbeing can make commuting less stressful and support better cognitive health over time.

(By Dr Manasvi M, Consultant Adult Psychiatrist, Maarga Mindcare, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.