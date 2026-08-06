Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalised after reportedly appearing to harm himself during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, prompting renewed conversations about mental health awareness and the importance of seeking timely professional support. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Hilton was transported from his home in Miami to a hospital after authorities responded to reports of "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media." As per media reports, officials said he was receiving medical attention following the incident. While the specifics of Hilton's health remain private, the incident has once again highlighted a critical public health message: mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of age, profession, or public profile. Experts say recognising early warning signs and seeking help before a crisis develops can make a significant difference.

Why Conversations Around Mental Health Matter

Public figures sharing or experiencing mental health challenges often bring greater attention to an issue that continues to carry stigma. Although every individual's circumstances are different, experts say such incidents can encourage people to reflect on their own emotional well-being and reach out for support if they are struggling. Mental health conditions are common and treatable, but many people delay seeking help because of fear, shame, or the belief that their symptoms are not serious enough. Mental Health Problems Often Develop Gradually According to Dr. Vinit Banga, Director, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, mental health disorders rarely appear overnight.

"The latest hospitalisation of Perez Hilton has brought discussions on the topic of mental health and seeking professional help back to life again. Though one shouldn't discuss private information of other people, celebrities sharing stories of how they feel can encourage others to pay attention to their mental state and seek necessary help," Dr Banga says.He explains that emotional and psychological difficulties often build up over time rather than appearing suddenly.

Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

Experts advise paying attention to persistent changes in mood, behaviour, or daily functioning. According to Dr. Banga, warning signs may include:

Persistent sadness or low mood

Constant anxiety or excessive worrying

Feelings of hopelessness

Difficulty coping with everyday stress

Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much

Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

Noticeable changes in appetite

Behavioural changes or social withdrawal

Feeling unable to manage everyday responsibilities

If a person feels like he or she can no longer control their life because of these issues, it is high time to seek some help," Dr. Banga says. These symptoms do not necessarily indicate a serious mental illness, but if they persist for weeks or interfere with work, relationships, or daily life, they should be evaluated by a qualified mental health professional.

When Is It An Emergency?

Experts emphasise that certain warning signs require immediate attention. Dr. Banga says, "People should definitely contact a specialist or even call an ambulance in case they have any suicidal or destructive thoughts."

Thoughts of self-harm should always be treated as a medical emergency. Immediate professional help can save lives, and early intervention significantly improves outcomes.

Why Seeking Help Is A Sign Of Strength

Despite increasing awareness, many people still hesitate to seek mental health care because they worry about being judged. Dr. Banga stresses that asking for help should never be viewed as a weakness. "There is nothing embarrassing in looking for help; sometimes, it may be really crucial for the further recovery process." Mental health conditions, like physical illnesses, often improve with appropriate treatment and support.

What Can Help?

Recovery often involves a combination of professional care, healthy coping strategies, and support from loved ones. According to Dr. Banga, treatment may include:

Speaking with a psychologist or therapist

Counselling sessions

Psychiatric evaluation when needed

Medications prescribed by a qualified doctor

Emotional support from family and friends

Lifestyle measures such as regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and maintaining social connections can also support overall mental well-being, although they should not replace professional treatment when it is needed.

Why Early Intervention Matters

Ignoring emotional distress in the hope that it will simply disappear can allow symptoms to worsen over time. Early diagnosis and treatment can help:

Reduce symptom severity

Improve daily functioning

Prevent crises

Enhance quality of life

Support long-term recovery

Experts encourage people to seek help as soon as they notice persistent emotional changes rather than waiting until symptoms become overwhelming. Perez Hilton's hospitalisation has once again drawn attention to the importance of mental health awareness and timely intervention. While the details of any individual's medical condition remain private, the incident serves as a reminder that persistent sadness, anxiety, hopelessness, sleep disturbances, behavioural changes, or thoughts of self-harm should never be ignored. Mental health conditions are treatable, and seeking professional support early can play a vital role in recovery. If someone experiences suicidal thoughts or is at immediate risk of harming themselves, emergency medical care should be sought without delay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.