The recent Shigella infection alert in Kerala, following the reported death of a four-year-old child in Kozhikode, has once again highlighted the dangers of this highly contagious bacterial disease. Health authorities have stepped up surveillance and urged people to follow strict hygiene measures as they monitor the situation. Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis, primarily affects the intestines and spreads through contaminated food, water, or direct contact with infected individuals. While many people recover with proper treatment and hydration, certain groups face a significantly higher risk of severe illness and complications. "Young children under five years of age are among the most vulnerable groups. Their developing immune systems make them more susceptible to infection and complications such as severe dehydration. Elderly individuals are also at increased risk because age-related health conditions can weaken the body's ability to fight infections," says Dr. Neha Rastogi, Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

What Is Shigella Infection?

According to Dr Rastogi, Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting. In some cases, patients may develop bloody diarrhoea and severe dehydration, requiring immediate medical attention. Because the bacteria spread easily through poor sanitation, contaminated food, and inadequate hand hygiene, outbreaks can occur rapidly, particularly in crowded settings.

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Who Is Most At Risk?

According to infectious disease specialists, children under the age of five are among the most vulnerable groups. Their immune systems are still developing, making it harder for their bodies to fight the infection effectively. Young children are also more likely to develop dehydration, one of the most serious complications of shigellosis. Older adults are another high-risk group. Age-related health conditions and weaker immunity can increase the likelihood of severe symptoms and prolonged recovery. People with compromised immune systems, including those undergoing cancer treatment, living with HIV, taking immunosuppressive medications, or managing chronic illnesses, may also experience more severe infections. Dr. Bhanu Mishra, Consultant Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital,Shalimar Bagh, notes that pregnant women and individuals with conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease may face additional risks if infected.

Why Dehydration Is a Major Concern

One of the biggest dangers associated with Shigella infection is dehydration caused by frequent diarrhoea and vomiting. Severe fluid loss can lead to dizziness, weakness, low blood pressure, and in extreme cases, organ dysfunction. Doctors advise seeking medical attention immediately if symptoms include persistent high fever, bloody stools, reduced urination, excessive thirst, dry mouth, confusion, or signs of severe dehydration.

How Does the Infection Spread?

Shigella bacteria spread through the fecal-oral route, meaning even small amounts of contaminated material can transmit the infection. Common sources include:

Contaminated drinking water

Improperly cooked or contaminated food

Poor hand hygiene

Contact with infected individuals

Crowded environments with inadequate sanitation

The risk of transmission increases significantly in areas where access to clean water and sanitation facilities is limited.

How To Protect Yourself and Your Family

Doctors recommend several preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection. Thorough handwashing with soap and water remains one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission. People should also ensure they drink safe, clean water and consume freshly prepared food.

Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consumption, and food should be stored hygienically. Parents are encouraged to teach children proper handwashing habits, especially before eating and after using the toilet. Maintaining good sanitation practices at home and in community settings is equally important during outbreaks.

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When Should You See a Doctor?

While mild cases may improve with rest and adequate fluid intake, medical evaluation is essential if symptoms worsen or signs of dehydration develop. High fever, persistent vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, severe weakness, or reduced urine output should never be ignored. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications and reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others. The Shigella alert in Kerala serves as a reminder that diarrhoeal infections can quickly become serious, particularly for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity. Practicing good hygiene, drinking safe water, eating properly prepared food, and seeking timely medical care remain the most effective ways to prevent complications and control the spread of infection.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.