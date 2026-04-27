Are You Well Hydrated? Watch Out For These Signs Of Dehydration

Several Indian states are currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures in Delhi and other northern states soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature may reach 44 degrees while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees in Delhi-NCR. One of the most common consequences of extreme heat is dehydration. Amid busy schedules, staying hydrated often takes a backseat, and many may not even realise it until it's too late.

Why do people miss early signs of dehydration?

Most individuals overlook the early signs of dehydration because the body's thirst signal is surprisingly weak and often arrives too late, meaning your body is already starting to lose fluids and is already slightly dehydrated by the time the urge to drink arises. By the time you feel thirsty, you are usually already 1% to 2% dehydrated.

Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining overall health. Understanding the signs of dehydration can help you take proactive steps to keep your body functioning optimally. So, are you well-hydrated? Here are some key indicators to watch for:

Signs and symptoms of dehydration

1. Thirst

The most immediate indication of dehydration is thirst itself. When your body lacks sufficient water, it sends signals in the form of thirst, reminding you to drink up. While thirst is a natural cue, relying solely on it is not enough, especially in hot weather or after intense physical activity. If you find yourself feeling thirsty often, it may be a sign that your body is already dehydrated, and you should take action to replenish fluids.

2. Dark yellow urine

A quick way to monitor your hydration levels is by observing the colour of your urine. If you notice that your urine is a dark yellow or amber shade, it's a clear sign that you need to drink more water.

3. Dry mouth and bad breath

A dry mouth can be another indicative sign of dehydration. Saliva helps keep your mouth moist and aids in digestion. When you're dehydrated, your body has less saliva production, which can lead to discomfort and bad breath.

4. Fatigue, dizziness and muscle cramps

Dehydration can have a profound impact on your energy levels and cognitive function. Many people experience fatigue or a general feeling of lethargy when they are not adequately hydrated. Additionally, dizziness or lightheadedness, especially upon standing, can also be signs of dehydration.

Electrolyte imbalances can also trigger muscle cramps, affecting day-to-day functioning.

5. Headaches

Headaches are a common symptom associated with dehydration. When your body doesn't receive enough fluids, it can lead to a decrease in blood volume, causing the brain to temporarily shrink. This can trigger a headache, leaving you feeling uncomfortable and irritable.

6. Dry skin

Your skin is the largest organ in your body, and it also requires proper hydration to stay healthy. Signs of dehydration may manifest as dry, flaky skin. You can perform a simple test to check for skin elasticity: pinch the skin on the back of your hand and release. If it takes time to return to normal, this could indicate dehydration.

7. Reduced urination

Another important sign of dehydration is a noticeable decrease in urination frequency. If you're going to the restroom less often than usual, or if your urine output is minimal, it's time to drink more fluids.

Regularly drinking water throughout the day, consuming water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, and being mindful of your body's signals are all vital for maintaining optimal hydration. Remember that everyone's hydration needs can vary based on activity level, climate, and overall health, so always listen to your body and adjust your fluid intake accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.