Why Is Hydration Of Utmost Importance For Diabetics During Summer?

Extreme heat can have significant impacts on health, especially for individuals with diabetes. When temperatures rise, the body faces increased stress, which can influence various physiological processes, including blood sugar regulation. Extreme heat can impact insulin sensitivity. Some studies have shown that elevated temperatures may reduce the effectiveness of insulin, making it more challenging for the body to utilise glucose effectively, potentially leading to higher blood sugar levels. Dehydration, which is a common concern during the hot summer days, can also make it challenging to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

How dehydration affects blood sugar levels

Dehydration leads to a higher concentration of glucose in the bloodstream. The lack of adequate fluid intake can cause blood sugar levels to spike since the volume of blood decreases and the glucose becomes more concentrated.

Dehydration can impair kidney function, which is crucial for filtering excess glucose from the blood. When the kidneys aren't functioning optimally due to insufficient hydration, they may not be able to effectively remove excess sugar, leading to higher overall blood glucose levels.

Dehydration can also lead to heightened thirst, which might trigger people to consume sugary drinks to quench that thirst, inadvertently leading to increased sugar intake.

Why hydration is critical for diabetics

Staying hydrated is the simplest way to help your body manage sugar naturally.

If you are well-hydrated, your kidneys can efficiently flush that extra sugar out through your urine.

High blood sugar itself causes frequent urination, which leads to dehydration. Staying hydrated can help break the cycle.

Severe dehydration can lead to life-threatening conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) or Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State (HHS). In these states, the blood becomes so concentrated and acidic that it requires emergency medical intervention.

Tips for diabetics to stay healthy during summer

1. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day, particularly during hot weather. Carry a water bottle to remind yourself to drink regularly.

2. Check your blood sugar levels more frequently during extremely hot weather, as heat can affect your readings and insulin effectiveness.

3. Opt for light and hydrating snacks like fruits and vegetables. Foods with high water content can also help with hydration.

4. Avoid excessive sugary beverages and caffeinated drinks that can lead to dehydration.

5. Try to schedule physical activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening.

6. Opt for loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made from breathable fabrics to stay cool and comfortable.

7. Pay attention to any signs of heat exhaustion or dehydration, such as dizziness, excessive sweating, or fatigue, and take appropriate action, which may include seeking shelter from the heat and drinking water.

For individuals with diabetes, staying hydrated is essential for managing blood sugar levels. Proper hydration helps maintain normal physiological functions, supports kidney efficiency, and helps regulate blood sugar levels more effectively. Drinking enough water can help prevent blood sugar spikes and support overall metabolic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.