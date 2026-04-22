Wet-Bulb Temperature: How Humidity Can Turn India's Heatwaves Deadlier

Summers in India is no longer just about rising temperatures. Increasing humidity levels are making heatwaves far more dangerous, creating conditions where the human body struggles to cool itself. At the centre of this growing concern is a lesser-known but critical concept called Wet-bulb temperature. Recent 2026 research, including a study published in Nature Communications, confirms that extremely hot, dry conditions are just as lethal as hot, humid heatwaves. According to Dr Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Max Hospital, Vaishali, understanding wet-bulb temperature is key to recognising why heatwaves are becoming increasingly life-threatening.

What Is Wet-Bulb Temperature And Why It Matters

Wet-bulb temperature measures the combined effect of heat and humidity, indicating how effectively the human body can cool itself through sweating. Unlike regular air temperature, it reflects the lowest temperature the air can reach through evaporation.

"When humidity is high, sweating becomes ineffective, making it extremely difficult for the body to regulate its temperature," explains Dr Batra. This is critical because sweating is the body's primary cooling mechanism. According to a study in the Journal of Applied Physiology, a wet-bulb temperature above 35 degree celsius as a dangerous threshold. Beyond this level, even healthy individuals with access to water and shade may struggle to survive prolonged exposure.

Also read: Heatwave Alert: 5 DIY Health Tests That Can Help You Counter Dehydration Early

Why India's Heatwaves Are Becoming More Dangerous

India is witnessing a dual threat of rising temperatures and increasing humidity, particularly in coastal regions and densely populated urban areas. This combination significantly raises the wet-bulb temperature, making heatwaves more hazardous than before.

"When wet-bulb temperatures rise to dangerous levels, the risk of developing heat exhaustion and heatstroke increases rapidly," says Dr Batra. Unlike dry heat, humid conditions trap heat within the body, accelerating dehydration and internal overheating.

How Extreme Heat Affects The Brain

A study in the journal Critical Care, from a neurological perspective, extreme heat can have serious consequences. The brain is highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations, and prolonged exposure to high heat can disrupt its normal functioning.

Dr Batra notes that excessive heat can lead to blood-brain barrier disruption, brain cell dysfunction, and even cerebral edema. Early signs of severe heat-related brain stress may include confusion, disorientation, and headaches. In more advanced cases, individuals may experience seizures or fall into a coma. These symptoms are not just temporary discomforts but warning signs of potentially life-threatening damage.

Higher Risks For Vulnerable Individuals

Certain groups are at an even greater risk during high wet-bulb conditions. Individuals with a history of traumatic brain injury, intracranial bleeding, or recent neurosurgery are particularly vulnerable. "In such cases, even a slight rise in body temperature can increase intracranial pressure, worsening the risk of secondary brain injury," explains Dr Batra. Heat exposure can also trigger fluctuations in blood pressure and dehydration-related clotting issues, increasing the risk of events like intracerebral bleeding.

Additionally, dehydration caused by extreme heat reduces blood volume, which can impair blood flow to the brain. This increases the likelihood of stroke and can aggravate existing neurological disorders.

Also read: Heatwave Alert: How To Protect Children's Health, See Tips

The Hidden Danger Of Dehydration

High humidity not only prevents effective cooling but also accelerates dehydration. As the body loses fluids, blood circulation is affected, reducing oxygen and nutrient delivery to vital organs, including the brain. This combination of heat stress and reduced cerebral perfusion creates a dangerous environment where even otherwise healthy individuals may face serious complications.

Why Awareness Is Crucial

As climate patterns continue to change, understanding wet-bulb temperature becomes increasingly important. It is not just about how hot it feels, but how the body responds to that heat. Dr Batra emphasises that recognising early symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, or excessive fatigue is critical. These may be the first signs that the body is struggling to cope with heat stress. Heatwaves in India are evolving into more complex and dangerous events due to rising humidity levels.

The concept of wet-bulb temperature highlights why some conditions can become life-threatening even before temperatures reach extreme highs. It is important to understand, staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure, and recognising early warning signs can help prevent serious complications. As experts warn, heat is no longer just about temperature, it is about how the environment interacts with the human body, and in high humidity, that interaction can turn deadly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.