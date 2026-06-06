In today's world, most individuals are running on stress, caffeine, late nights and deadlines. As a result, fertility often becomes the first place where the body says, "I am tired."

Recent observations reveal a notable trend: infertility is not solely the result of a singular medical issue. Rather, it frequently arises from cumulative factors such as chronic sleep deprivation, irregular meals, smoking, alcohol consumption, high stress levels, excessive screen time, and inconsistent intimacy.

While coffee itself is not inherently detrimental, the issue arises when it monopolises one's dietary intake. When coffee replaces breakfast, lunch and sleep, the body starts paying the price.

In the corporate arena, it is commonplace for individuals to skip meals because of calls, meetings, travel and targets, while the ovary and sperm-making system need regular nutrition. One heavy meal at night cannot repair a full day of neglect.

Moreover, stress has emerged as a predominant theme in discussions surrounding fertility in clinical settings. Many couples are physically together, but mentally still at work - checking emails, thinking of targets, carrying office pressure into the bedroom.

Fertility thrives on rhythm-essential bodily functions such as sleep, hormonal balance, ovulation, sperm production, and overall sexual health are compromised when the body resides in a continual state of emergency.

The implications of smoking are particularly relevant for couples contemplating parenthood. While often perceived as a social activity, it can affect egg quality, sperm count, sperm movement, sperm DNA and the uterine environment. For couples trying to conceive, smoking should stop completely.

Similarly, the normalisation of alcohol consumption in urban settings-through office gatherings, weekend outings, and stress-relief drinking-poses a risk for aspiring parents. Couples planning for a baby should seriously consider reducing alcohol intake, with complete avoidance advisable for women who may conceive.

Another understated concern is the prevalence of quick fitness solutions. Crash diets, fat-burning supplements, unregulated gym aids, testosterone boosters, and extreme workout regimens may seem appealing, particularly as showcased on social media platforms, but they can disrupt hormonal balance and impair sperm production. It is vital to understand that physical fitness does not equate to reproductive health.

Couples are frequently advised to proactively attend to their fertility rather than waiting for a failed pregnancy attempt to take action. An optimal preparatory window before conception is around three months, allowing the body sufficient time to enhance the conditions for egg health, sperm quality, vitamin status, weight, glycemic balance, and sleep patterns.

A preconception check-up is not a sign of infertility. It is a smart step. Basic tests like thyroid, sugar, haemoglobin, vitamin levels, menstrual history and semen health can save couples months of confusion.

The message is simple: fertility needs basic things - sleep, food, calm, movement and healthy habits. IVF can help many couples. But even IVF works better when the body is better prepared. While medical clinics can facilitate biological processes, lifestyle choices must concurrently align to support these clinical efforts.

(Dr. Richika Sahay Shukla, Co-Founder & Medical Director, India IVF Fertility)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.