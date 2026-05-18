Heatwaves Are Ruining Sleep Even In Air Conditioned Rooms: Doctors Explain Why

For many people, air conditioners have long been considered the ultimate shield against India's brutal summer heat. But this year, doctors say a growing number of patients are reporting poor sleep quality despite sleeping in cooled rooms. From repeated nighttime awakenings and excessive sweating to morning headaches and daytime fatigue, heatwaves are increasingly interfering with the body's natural sleep mechanisms.

According to sleep and respiratory specialists, prolonged exposure to extreme daytime heat, combined with unusually warm nights, is affecting how the body regulates temperature during sleep. Even air-conditioned environments may not fully compensate for the stress heat places on the body, especially when rooms are cooled too abruptly or ventilation is poor.

Doctors also warn that the effects are more severe in people with asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, allergic airway diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and dehydration. As heatwaves intensify across several parts of India, maintaining healthy sleep is becoming an important but overlooked aspect of summer health.

Why Heatwaves Affect Sleep Even In Air-Conditioned Rooms

Explaining the trend, Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, says doctors are seeing a sharp rise in complaints related to disturbed sleep despite the use of air conditioning. "In recent weeks, we have observed a noticeable increase in patients presenting with complaints of disturbed sleep despite sleeping in air-conditioned environments," he says.

According to Dr Kumar, healthy sleep requires the body's core temperature to fall slightly before and during the night. However, prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially when nights remain unusually warm, disrupts this process. "For healthy sleep initiation, the human body requires a slight reduction in core body temperature. During prolonged periods of extreme heat, especially when nighttime temperatures remain elevated, thermoregulation becomes impaired, leading to fragmented and non-restorative sleep," he explains.

Scientific evidence supports this observation. A review published in the US National Library of Medicine states that thermal environment plays a major role in sleep quality. Heat exposure increases wakefulness and reduces deep and REM sleep because of disturbances in thermoregulation. A recent controlled heatwave simulation study also found that elevated nighttime temperatures increased core body temperature during sleep and worsened sleep quality.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

Common Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing

Dr Kumar says patients are commonly reporting:

Frequent nighttime awakenings

Excessive sweating

Morning headaches

Daytime fatigue

Irritability

Poor concentration

Doctors are also noticing worsening symptoms in people with respiratory disorders. "We are also seeing worsening symptoms among patients with obstructive sleep apnea, asthma, allergic airway disease, and other chronic respiratory illnesses," he says.

Heat exposure and dehydration may irritate the airways, while excessively dry air-conditioning can cause throat dryness and nasal congestion, making sleep more uncomfortable. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that heat can worsen respiratory and cardiovascular conditions and may increase dehydration, fatigue, headaches, and breathing difficulties.

Why Extremely Cold AC Temperatures Can Backfire

Many people return home after intense daytime heat exposure and immediately lower the AC temperature to very cold settings. However, doctors caution that sudden temperature changes may further disrupt sleep.

"Another important observation this season is the impact of abrupt temperature variation. Many individuals are setting air conditioners at excessively low temperatures after prolonged daytime heat exposure," says Dr Kumar.

He explains that sudden cooling can trigger upper airway irritation, muscle discomfort, and disturbed sleep cycles. Research suggests that while cooler temperatures generally support sleep, excessively cold or unstable temperatures may also interfere with sleep quality and comfort. Experts often recommend maintaining a moderate sleep temperature instead of extreme cooling.

Heatwaves, Stress, And Blood Pressure

Poor sleep caused by heat does not only affect energy levels the next day. Doctors say repeated sleep disruption can have broader effects on health. "In vulnerable individuals, repeated sleep disruption may also contribute to elevated stress levels, fluctuations in blood pressure, and reduced daytime functioning," Dr Kumar warns.

What Doctors Suggest For Better Sleep During Heatwaves

Doctors recommend focusing on both hydration and stable indoor cooling rather than relying on extremely cold air-conditioning.

Dr Kumar advises people to:

Stay adequately hydrated throughout the day

Avoid caffeine near bedtime

Avoid heavy dinners late at night

Maintain moderate and stable room temperatures

Follow consistent sleep schedules

Improve indoor ventilation and air circulation

"It is also important to maintain indoor air circulation rather than relying solely on excessively cold air-conditioning settings," he says. Experts also recommend breathable cotton bedding, limiting screen exposure before bed, and avoiding alcohol close to bedtime because dehydration can worsen heat-related sleep disturbances.

Also Read: Does Wrapping A Wet Dupatta Or Cloth Around The Head Protect From Heatwaves? Doctor Explains

When Should You See A Doctor?

While occasional poor sleep during hot weather is common, persistent symptoms should not be ignored. "Individuals experiencing persistent insomnia, loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, or breathing difficulty during sleep should undergo timely medical evaluation, as heat-related sleep disturbances may sometimes unmask underlying sleep or respiratory disorders," says Dr Kumar.

Doctors say heatwaves may reveal previously undiagnosed sleep apnea, respiratory disease, or cardiovascular stress, especially in older adults and people with chronic illnesses.

As heatwaves become more frequent and intense, sleep health is emerging as a major summer concern. Experts say that while air conditioners provide relief, they are not a complete solution if hydration, ventilation, and proper temperature regulation are ignored. Maintaining stable indoor temperatures, supporting the body's cooling mechanisms, and recognising early signs of sleep disorders may help reduce the hidden health burden of extreme heat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.