Heatwave Alert: 5 DIY Health Tests That Can Help You Counter Dehydration Early

As the mercury levels continue to soar across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-probability heatwave alert for the coming weeks for many states across India. While people often focus on avoiding the scorching sun, the real silent threat is what's happening inside their bodies, silently, as an impact of rising heat and humidity. When the air is humid, a condition known as a "moist heatwave" occurs, where the sweat fails to evaporate, leaving the internal cooling system to hang in the balance. Dehydration isn't just about feeling thirsty; it is a clinical imbalance that can escalate into heat exhaustion or fatal heatstroke within hours. But how do you know if you've crossed the line from "just hot" to "dangerously dehydrated"?

Before you reach for that second cup of coffee (which might actually make things worse), here are five science-backed DIY tests you can perform at home to check your hydration status.

5 DIY Health Tests That Can Help You Identify If You Are Dehydrated

1. The Skin Turgor (Pinch) Test

This is perhaps the most well-known "field test" used by paramedics. Your skin's elasticity is directly linked to the fluid content in your tissue.

How to do it: Use two fingers to firmly pinch the skin on the back of your hand or your lower arm for a few seconds, then let go.

The Result: In a well-hydrated body, the skin should snap back to its normal position instantly. If the skin remains "tented" or takes a couple of seconds to flatten, it is a sign of decreased turgor, indicating moderate to severe fluid loss.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

2. The Capillary Refill Test

Commonly used in clinical settings to check blood flow and hydration, this test looks at how quickly your blood returns to your extremities.

How to do it: Hold your hand above your heart level. Press down firmly on your fingernail until it turns white. Release the pressure.

The Result: If it takes longer than two seconds for the pink colour to return to your nail, your blood volume might be low due to dehydration. Research published in StatPearls suggests that delayed capillary refill is a key indicator of reduced peripheral perfusion in dehydrated adults.

3. The "Urinalysis" Sight Test

Your kidneys are your body's master regulators. When you are low on water, the kidneys conserve as much as possible, leading to highly concentrated urine.

How to do it: Check the colour of your urine the next time you use the bathroom.

The Result: Pale straw to lemonade: You are well-hydrated.

Apple juice to amber: You are dehydrated and need to drink water immediately.

Dark orange or brownish: This is a medical red flag. It indicates severe dehydration or potential kidney stress.

4. The Dry Mouth And "Cotton Tongue" Check

Thirst isn't always the first sign of dehydration, especially in older adults. However, the state of your oral mucosa is a reliable indicator.

How to do it: Run your tongue over your teeth and the roof of your mouth.

The Result: A healthy mouth should feel slippery and wet. If your saliva feels thick or stringy or your tongue feels "swollen" and dry (often called "cotton mouth"), your body has already begun diverting fluids away from non-essential functions like saliva production to protect your core organs.

Also Read: The Invisible Killer: How 'Heat Pockets' In Your Locality Are Straining Your Heart

5. The Heart Rate Jump Test

Dehydration causes your blood volume to drop, which means your heart has to pump faster to move the remaining blood through your system.

How to do it: Check your pulse while lying down for one minute. Then, stand up quickly and check it again.

The Result: While a slight increase is normal, a jump of more than 15 to 20 beats per minute (orthostatic tachycardia) can be a sign that you are "volume-depleted." This is often accompanied by a brief bout of dizziness or lightheadedness when standing.

When To See A Doctor

While these DIY tests are helpful for early detection, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or someone around you experiences confusion, fainting, a fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, or an inability to keep down fluids, seek emergency medical care immediately.

Pro-Tip for the Heatwave: Swap your regular water for a homemade oral rehydration solution (ORS). A simple mix of one litre of water, six teaspoons of sugar, and half a teaspoon of salt can replenish lost electrolytes more effectively than plain water alone during extreme heat.

So, knowing your body's hydration levels is mandatory to figure out how to effectively supplement the water loss due to extreme heat.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.