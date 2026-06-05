Marjane Satrapi, acclaimed graphic novelist and filmmaker, died at the age of 56. She was best known for her graphic memoir Persepolis and her contributions to literature and cinema. In a statement, her family said she had "died of sadness" after the death of her husband, Mattias Ripa, who died on April 8 last year. Satrapi's death has prompted discussions about the deep emotional impact that loss of loved ones can have on individuals and families. Her death has also drawn attention to the relationship between emotional wellbeing and physical health.

The loss of a spouse or life partner can trigger intense emotional distress that affects multiple systems within the body. According to mental health professionals, grief is not only an emotional experience but can also lead to significant physical changes, particularly in older adults and those already dealing with health challenges. Understanding these effects highlights why emotional support and medical care are important during periods of bereavement.

Photo Credit: Instagram (Marjane Satrapi)

How Grief Affects The Body

Dr. Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant Psychiatrist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains that severe grief places the body under intense stress. When a person loses someone deeply important to them, the emotional shock can trigger a prolonged stress response.

Stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol may rise significantly during this period. While these hormones are designed to help the body cope with difficult situations, long-term exposure can negatively affect overall health. The body's normal balance may become disrupted, making it harder to recover physically and emotionally.

For older adults, the impact can be even greater. Many may already be living with chronic illnesses, reduced physical strength, or social isolation. As a result, the body may find it more difficult to manage the additional strain caused by grief. Dr. Gupta said, "When someone loses a spouse or a life partner, the emotional blow can turn into this intensely high stress, and it kind of spreads through several body systems, especially in older adults, where everything is already a little more fragile, in general."

Understanding Broken Heart Syndrome

One of the most well-known medical conditions linked to intense emotional distress is Broken Heart Syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy.

According to Dr. Gupta, this condition can develop after a sudden and overwhelming emotional event, such as the death of a spouse or partner. The emotional shock triggers a surge of stress hormones that temporarily weakens the heart muscle.

The symptoms can closely resemble those of a heart attack. Individuals may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or irregular heart rhythms. However, unlike a traditional heart attack, the coronary arteries are not blocked.

Most people recover from Broken Heart Syndrome with appropriate medical care. Nevertheless, the condition should not be ignored, as serious complications can occur in some cases. This highlights the connection between emotional experiences and physical health.

Beyond The Heart: Other Health Risks

The effects of grief are not limited to the cardiovascular system. Emotional loss can influence many aspects of daily functioning and overall wellbeing. "Honestly, the effects of grief reach past the heart, and kind of spill into everything," said Dr. Gupta.

Sleep is often one of the first areas to be affected. People experiencing grief may struggle to fall asleep, wake frequently during the night, or suffer from persistent fatigue. Appetite changes are also common, with some individuals eating significantly less while others turn to food for comfort.

Dr. Gupta adds that grief can also affect immune functioning and neuroendocrine regulation, making the body more vulnerable to illness. Over time, prolonged grief has been linked to increased inflammation and worsening of existing medical conditions.

Individuals with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease may find their symptoms becoming harder to manage during periods of intense grief. The body's ability to heal and maintain balance can become compromised when emotional stress remains high for extended periods.

Dr. Vishal Chhabra, Director of Academics, Fortis Adayu and Sr. Consultant Psychiatrist and HOD, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh Delhi, added, "Severe sadness can kill you; not just metaphorically, but physically. When profound sadness evolves into a clinical mental health disorder, like Major Depressive Disorder, it completely alters how both the mind and body function."

Untreated depression or severe grief puts the nervous system into a state of constant, exhausting stress. This relentless emotional pain floods the body with stress chemicals, which over time damages the heart, weakens the immune system, and leaves a person vulnerable to physical illnesses.

Why Mortality Risk Can Increase

Research has shown that the months following the loss of a spouse are often associated with a higher risk of mortality, particularly among older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions.

This does not mean grief directly causes death in every case. Instead, experts believe that prolonged emotional strain can contribute to physical decline. Existing illnesses may worsen, immune defenses may weaken, and the risk of cardiovascular events may increase.

In some situations, grief can also lead to poor self-care. People may miss medical appointments, neglect medications, eat poorly, or withdraw from social activities. These factors can further impact health and recovery. The combination of emotional distress and physical weakness can create a cycle that affects both mental and physical wellbeing.

When Grief Requires Professional Help

Grief is a natural response to loss, and most people gradually adapt with time and support. However, some individuals may develop more serious mental health conditions, including major depressive disorder or prolonged grief disorder.

These conditions can interfere with daily life and make recovery more difficult. Persistent sadness, hopelessness, severe social withdrawal, and an inability to function normally may signal the need for professional intervention.

Dr. Gupta emphasises that grief should not be viewed as merely an emotional experience. It can have serious biological impacts that affect overall health. Emotional support from family and friends, access to mental healthcare, and regular medical check-ups can play a crucial role in helping individuals navigate the grieving process.

"Strong social connections and timely professional care can help protect both the mind and body during one of life's most difficult experiences," added Dr. Gupta.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.