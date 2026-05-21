What Extreme Heat Conditions Can Do To Your Body And Health

- Extreme heat poses serious health risks including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke
- High humidity worsens heat impact by reducing sweat evaporation and natural cooling
- Vulnerable groups include children, older adults, outdoor workers, and those with chronic illnesses
Extreme heat is becoming an increasingly serious public health concern across many parts of the world, especially during prolonged heatwaves. When temperatures rise beyond the body's ability to cool itself effectively, multiple organs and body systems can come under stress. Doctors warn that excessive heat exposure may lead to dehydration, exhaustion, worsening of chronic illnesses, and life-threatening conditions such as heatstroke. High humidity can make the situation even more dangerous because sweat evaporates less efficiently, reducing the body's natural cooling mechanism. Experts say children, older adults, outdoor workers, people with heart disease, and individuals with diabetes are among the most vulnerable groups during extreme heat events.
How The Body Normally Handles Heat
The human body maintains temperature through:
- Sweating
- Increased blood flow to the skin
- Fluid balance regulation
When temperatures become extremely high, these systems may struggle to keep up, especially during prolonged exposure or dehydration.
Also read: Delhi-NCR's Brutal Heatwave: Why Your 9-5 Feels Longer Than Usual
Dehydration Can Develop Quickly
Excessive sweating causes loss of water and electrolytes. Early symptoms of dehydration may include:
- Thirst
- Dry mouth
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Dark urine
- Headaches
Severe dehydration may reduce blood circulation and strain important organs.
Heat Exhaustion Can Affect Physical And Mental Function
Doctors say heat exhaustion occurs when the body begins overheating but has not yet reached full heatstroke. Symptoms may include:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Muscle cramps
- Nausea
- Rapid heartbeat
- Confusion
If untreated, heat exhaustion can progress into dangerous heatstroke.
Heatstroke Is A Medical Emergency
Heatstroke happens when body temperature rises dangerously high and the cooling system fails. Warning signs include:
- High body temperature
- Confusion or altered mental state
- Loss of consciousness
- Hot or dry skin in some cases
- Seizures
Without urgent treatment, heatstroke may damage the brain, kidneys, heart, and other organs.
Extreme Heat Can Strain The Heart
Hot weather forces the heart to work harder to regulate body temperature. This may increase the risk of:
- Low blood pressure
- Fast heart rate
- Worsening heart disease symptoms
- Cardiac stress in vulnerable individuals
People with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions face higher risk during heatwaves.
Kidneys Can Also Be Affected
Severe dehydration and prolonged heat exposure may reduce blood flow to the kidneys. This can increase the risk of:
- Kidney stones
- Acute kidney injury
- Electrolyte imbalance
Outdoor workers and athletes exposed to prolonged heat are particularly vulnerable.
Also read: Why Warmer Nights During Indian Heatwaves May Be More Dangerous Than Hot Days
Sleep And Mental Health May Worsen
High night-time temperatures can disrupt sleep quality. Poor sleep combined with heat stress may contribute to:
- Irritability
- Fatigue
- Anxiety
- Reduced concentration
- Mood changes
Studies also suggest extreme heat may worsen mental health symptoms in some people.
Certain Groups Face Greater Risk
Experts say the following groups require extra precautions:
- Older adults
- Infants and young children
- Pregnant women
- Outdoor labourers
- People with diabetes
- Individuals with obesity
- Patients with heart or kidney disease
Some medications may also reduce the body's ability to regulate heat.
How To Protect Yourself During Extreme Heat
Doctors recommend:
- Drinking fluids regularly
- Avoiding direct afternoon sun exposure
- Wearing light, breathable clothing
- Using fans or cool environments
- Limiting strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat hours
- Taking frequent hydration breaks
Alcohol and excessive caffeine may worsen dehydration. Extreme heat can affect nearly every organ system in the body, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cardiovascular strain, and kidney problems. Experts say recognising early warning signs and taking preventive measures quickly is essential to reduce the health dangers associated with severe heat exposure.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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