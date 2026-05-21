What Extreme Heat Conditions Can Do To Your Body And Health

Extreme heat is becoming an increasingly serious public health concern across many parts of the world, especially during prolonged heatwaves. When temperatures rise beyond the body's ability to cool itself effectively, multiple organs and body systems can come under stress. Doctors warn that excessive heat exposure may lead to dehydration, exhaustion, worsening of chronic illnesses, and life-threatening conditions such as heatstroke. High humidity can make the situation even more dangerous because sweat evaporates less efficiently, reducing the body's natural cooling mechanism. Experts say children, older adults, outdoor workers, people with heart disease, and individuals with diabetes are among the most vulnerable groups during extreme heat events.

How The Body Normally Handles Heat

The human body maintains temperature through:

Sweating

Increased blood flow to the skin

Fluid balance regulation

When temperatures become extremely high, these systems may struggle to keep up, especially during prolonged exposure or dehydration.

Also read: Delhi-NCR's Brutal Heatwave: Why Your 9-5 Feels Longer Than Usual

Dehydration Can Develop Quickly

Excessive sweating causes loss of water and electrolytes. Early symptoms of dehydration may include:

Thirst

Dry mouth

Fatigue

Dizziness

Dark urine

Headaches

Severe dehydration may reduce blood circulation and strain important organs.

Heat Exhaustion Can Affect Physical And Mental Function

Doctors say heat exhaustion occurs when the body begins overheating but has not yet reached full heatstroke. Symptoms may include:

Heavy sweating Weakness Muscle cramps Nausea Rapid heartbeat Confusion

If untreated, heat exhaustion can progress into dangerous heatstroke.

Heatstroke Is A Medical Emergency

Heatstroke happens when body temperature rises dangerously high and the cooling system fails. Warning signs include:

High body temperature

Confusion or altered mental state

Loss of consciousness

Hot or dry skin in some cases

Seizures

Without urgent treatment, heatstroke may damage the brain, kidneys, heart, and other organs.

Extreme Heat Can Strain The Heart

Hot weather forces the heart to work harder to regulate body temperature. This may increase the risk of:

Low blood pressure

Fast heart rate

Worsening heart disease symptoms

Cardiac stress in vulnerable individuals

People with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions face higher risk during heatwaves.

Kidneys Can Also Be Affected

Severe dehydration and prolonged heat exposure may reduce blood flow to the kidneys. This can increase the risk of:

Kidney stones

Acute kidney injury

Electrolyte imbalance

Outdoor workers and athletes exposed to prolonged heat are particularly vulnerable.

Also read: Why Warmer Nights During Indian Heatwaves May Be More Dangerous Than Hot Days

Sleep And Mental Health May Worsen

High night-time temperatures can disrupt sleep quality. Poor sleep combined with heat stress may contribute to:

Irritability

Fatigue

Anxiety

Reduced concentration

Mood changes

Studies also suggest extreme heat may worsen mental health symptoms in some people.

Certain Groups Face Greater Risk

Experts say the following groups require extra precautions:

Older adults

Infants and young children

Pregnant women

Outdoor labourers

People with diabetes

Individuals with obesity

Patients with heart or kidney disease

Some medications may also reduce the body's ability to regulate heat.

How To Protect Yourself During Extreme Heat

Doctors recommend:

Drinking fluids regularly

Avoiding direct afternoon sun exposure

Wearing light, breathable clothing

Using fans or cool environments

Limiting strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat hours

Taking frequent hydration breaks

Alcohol and excessive caffeine may worsen dehydration. Extreme heat can affect nearly every organ system in the body, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cardiovascular strain, and kidney problems. Experts say recognising early warning signs and taking preventive measures quickly is essential to reduce the health dangers associated with severe heat exposure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.