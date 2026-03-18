No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Obesity: Doctor Explains Heart Disease Causes In Healthy Individuals

Heart disease, particularly heart attacks, is a growing health concern globally and in India. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India saw a 12.5% rise in heart attack deaths in 2022 alone. While heart disease was once seen as a condition of the elderly, a significant rise in heart risk factors among professionals aged 35-45 has been observed over the past few years. A new analysis from the MASALA Study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that South Asians, including Indians, have much higher rates of heart disease compared to other groups, often despite having healthy-looking lifestyles. This is because South Asians have a unique internal body structure, and they often carry hidden fat around their organs and have less muscle. Additionally, many other factors beyond body composition influence the heart disease risk in healthy individuals.

Heart disease risk despite no smoking, no alcohol, and no obesity

Dr. Manish Bansal, Senior Director, Clinical & Preventive Cardiology, Cardiac Care at Medanta, Gurugram, listed all the possible causes:

1. Genetic predisposition

Genetics often plays a significant role. A strong family history of early heart disease can elevate risk, regardless of lifestyle. This includes inherited conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia, which causes high cholesterol, or other predispositions to high blood pressure or clotting disorders. These genetic factors operate independently of common lifestyle risks.

2. Chronic stress

Persistent stress is another important contributor. Sustained psychological stress activates the sympathetic nervous system. This leads to increased blood pressure and heart rate, along with inflammation. Over time, these physiological responses can damage blood vessels, accelerating the development of heart disease.

3. Environmental factors

Environmental pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), presents a growing risk. As high as 50 per cent of Lung Cancer cases are being diagnosed among patients who have never smoked. Worryingly, the incidents of such cases have risen among people under 30 years of age. These microscopic particles can enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation and promoting atherosclerosis. Exposure to such pollutants can significantly impact cardiovascular health, even in individuals with otherwise healthy habits.

4. Unrecognized conditions

Several subclinical conditions can contribute to heart disease without overt symptoms. High lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a), a largely genetic risk factor, promotes plaque buildup. Chronic inflammatory conditions, which may seem unrelated, can also subtly damage the cardiovascular system. Additionally, certain past infections have been linked to cardiac complications.

5. Dietary nuances

While not obese, an individual's diet can still contribute to risk. Diets high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, or ultra-processed foods can lead to metabolic dysfunction and inflammation. These dietary patterns impact cardiovascular health even when body weight is within a healthy range.

"When patients present with heart disease despite a seemingly healthy lifestyle, it necessitates a deeper, personalised investigation. One must explore genetic factors, environmental exposures, stress management, and a broader range of biomarkers to address these less obvious, yet potent, risk factors," said Dr. Bansal.

Tips to reduce heart disease risk in individuals with otherwise healthy habits

Understanding your genetic predisposition to heart disease can help you take proactive steps. If there's a family history of heart issues, discuss this with your healthcare provider for personalised strategies.

Incorporate stress-reducing practices into your daily routine, like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness. These can significantly lower stress levels, which in turn benefits heart health.

Focus on a balanced diet rich in whole foods. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats (like those found in nuts, seeds, and fish). Limit refined sugars, sodium, and unhealthy fats.

Aim for regular physical activity. Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, lowers blood pressure, and boosts cardiovascular health.

Regular check-ups can help you keep track of your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. If they're high, seek medical help.

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night, as poor sleep quality can lead to increased heart disease risk.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain overall health. Proper hydration is vital for maintaining cardiovascular function.

Be proactive in understanding any unrecognised conditions that might affect heart health, such as high lipoprotein(a) or chronic inflammation.

By adopting these heart-healthy habits, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of heart disease while maintaining overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.