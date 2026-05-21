Why Warmer Nights During Indian Heatwaves May Be More Dangerous Than Hot Days

India's summers are becoming harsher, but experts now warn that the real danger may not come from the blistering daytime heat alone. Increasingly, warmer nights are emerging as a major public health threat during heatwaves. Unlike daytime heat, which often eases after sunset, elevated nighttime temperatures prevent the human body from cooling down and recovering from thermal stress accumulated during the day.

Recent climate analyses show that nighttime temperatures in India are rising faster than daytime temperatures in several regions, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Poor ventilation, concrete-heavy neighbourhoods, shrinking green spaces, humidity, and the urban heat island effect are trapping heat long after sunset. This means millions of people, especially those in low-income housing without air-conditioning, are sleeping in dangerously hot indoor conditions.

Doctors and climate experts say prolonged overnight heat exposure can worsen dehydration, increase cardiovascular strain, impair sleep quality, reduce work productivity, and raise the risk of heat stroke, stroke, kidney problems, and even death. Vulnerable groups such as older adults, children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and people with chronic diseases face the greatest risk.

Here is why hotter nights may be more dangerous for your health than extreme daytime heat during Indian heatwaves.

Also Read: Heatwaves Are Ruining Sleep Even In Air Conditioned Rooms: Doctors Explain Why

Why The Human Body Needs Cooler Nights

The human body naturally cools itself through sweating and blood circulation. During the night, lower temperatures help the body recover from daytime heat exposure. However, when nighttime temperatures remain excessively high, the body does not get adequate relief.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prolonged exposure to high daytime and nighttime temperatures creates cumulative physiological stress, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness, diabetes complications, and kidney problems.

Doctors explain that when temperatures remain elevated overnight, the heart continues working harder to regulate body temperature. Sweating also persists, increasing fluid and electrolyte loss even during sleep. This sustained thermal stress can leave people fatigued, dehydrated, irritable, and physically exhausted the next day.

Rising Night Temperatures In India

India is witnessing a steady rise in nighttime temperatures due to climate change and rapid urbanisation. According to India's climate assessment reports cited by experts, the temperature of the coldest nights is projected to rise even faster than the hottest daytime temperatures in coming decades.

Urban areas are especially vulnerable because of the "urban heat island" effect. Concrete buildings, asphalt roads, vehicles, and industrial structures absorb heat during the day and slowly release it at night, keeping cities significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas. Lack of tree cover and shrinking water bodies worsen this effect.

Researchers studying indoor heat exposure in Chennai found that many low- and middle-income households experienced indoor nighttime temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius, with some exceeding 35 degrees Celsius overnight.

How Hot Nights Affect Sleep And Recovery

Sleep is one of the first casualties of nighttime heat. The body's core temperature normally drops slightly before sleep. But excessively warm environments interfere with this process, making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep. Poor sleep quality affects mood, memory, concentration, immunity, and overall recovery.

Research has linked higher nighttime temperatures with reduced deep sleep and increased sleep fragmentation. Over time, chronic sleep disruption can contribute to hypertension, obesity, diabetes, anxiety, and depression.

Experts also warn that people who sleep poorly during heatwaves may become less resilient to heat stress the following day, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Increased Risk Of Heart Disease, Stroke And Kidney Stress

Hot nights can silently strain multiple organs. During heat exposure, blood vessels dilate and the heart pumps more blood toward the skin to release heat. This increases cardiovascular workload. People with pre-existing heart disease, hypertension, or diabetes are especially vulnerable.

A recent European study analysing around 11,000 stroke cases found that extremely hot nights significantly increased stroke risk, particularly among older adults and women. High overnight temperatures also increase dehydration risk. Persistent sweating without adequate fluid replacement can reduce blood volume and impair kidney function. Heat stress has been linked to acute kidney injury, especially among outdoor workers and people with limited access to hydration. The WHO also states that heatwaves can trigger excess mortality and worsen chronic illnesses, particularly when heat exposure continues through the night.

Why Humidity Makes Hot Nights Worse

Humidity intensifies the impact of nighttime heat because sweat evaporates less efficiently in moist air. This prevents the body from cooling itself properly. Researchers warn that "oppressive heatwaves", a combination of high temperatures and high humidity, may pose a greater health risk than dry heatwaves. A recent climate study on India found that humid heatwaves are becoming more frequent and are more strongly linked to heat-related deaths.

This is particularly concerning for coastal cities and densely populated urban centres where humidity levels remain high overnight.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Certain groups face a disproportionately higher risk from nighttime heat exposure:

Older adults

Infants and children

Pregnant women

Outdoor workers

People living in poorly ventilated homes

Individuals with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, or kidney disorders

People without access to cooling systems

Low-income households are often the most affected because cramped housing, tin roofs, overcrowding, and inadequate ventilation trap heat indoors overnight.

Also Read: Waking Up Tired? Rising Night-Time Heat In Indian Cities Could Be Causing Heat Fever

How To Protect Yourself During Hot Nights

Health experts recommend several strategies to reduce nighttime heat stress:

Stay hydrated throughout the day and evening

Use fans and cross-ventilation whenever possible

Take cool showers before bedtime

Wear loose, breathable cotton clothing

Avoid heavy meals and alcohol at night

Keep curtains closed during daytime hours

Use cooling methods such as damp towels or cool packs

Check on elderly family members and vulnerable neighbours

Urban planners and public health experts also advocate long-term solutions such as increasing tree cover, improving housing design, adopting cool roofs, and expanding heat action plans that specifically address nighttime heat exposure.

While daytime heatwaves remain dangerous, warmer nights may pose an even more serious and underestimated health risk in India. Without cooler nighttime temperatures, the body loses its ability to recover from heat stress, leading to cumulative strain on the heart, kidneys, brain, and sleep cycle.

As climate change intensifies and cities continue to warm, experts warn that nighttime heat exposure could become one of the biggest public health challenges of the future. Recognising hot nights as a serious health threat, not just an inconvenience, may be critical to protecting vulnerable populations during India's increasingly extreme summers.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.