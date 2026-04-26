Delhi Heatwave Alert: Know How Extreme Heat Strains The Heart, Kidneys, And Brain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Sunday (April 26). It has also forecast severe heat conditions with maximum temperatures expected to remain significantly above normal over the next few days. Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius, which is around 3.0 degrees Celsius to 5.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, according to IMD. Extreme heat conditions pose several health challenges.

The body is designed to function within a certain internal temperature. However, when ambient temperatures increase, it affects the body's cooling mechanisms. This strains the body and leads to systemic failures. Here's how extreme heat strains the heart, kidneys, brain and overall health and wellbeing.

Impact Of Extreme Heat On Your Health

1. Cardiac Strain And Cardiovascular Impact

The heart works harder during extreme heat to maintain stable internal temperatures. To get rid of the heat, the body directs blood flow to the skin's surface, which requires the heart to increase its output and pump more blood. This process adds immense stress on the cardiovascular system, particularly in people with pre-existing conditions like hypertension or heart disease. In severe cases, this increased workload can trigger heart attacks or cardiovascular failure as the heart struggles to meet both the cooling demands and the body's oxygenation needs. Also, blood tends to become more concentrated due to dehydration. This increases the risk of clot formation which can further impact circulation and elevate the chances of adverse cardiac events.

2. Renal Dysfunction And Kidney Stress

Prolonged heat exposure can affect the kidneys as they are highly sensitive to fluid imbalances and systemic stress. Dehydration reduces blood volume and blood flow to the kidneys, directly impacting their ability to filter toxins and maintain electrolyte balance. This stress can also lead to acute kidney injury, particularly in those performing physical labour outdoors without adequate fluid replacement. Also, conditions like rhabdomyolysis, a breakdown of muscle tissue caused by extreme exertion and heat, can release harmful proteins into the bloodstream, which then clog the kidneys' filtration systems. Frequent exposure to high temperatures may also lead to the long-term progression of chronic kidney disease.

3. Neurological Effects And Cognitive Function

The brain is vulnerable to the inflammatory response that's triggered by heatstroke, which happens when the body's core temperature exceeds 40 degree Celsius. High intracranial pressure, reduced cerebral blood flow, and the potential breakdown of the blood-brain barrier can lead to severe neurological symptoms, including confusion, dizziness, and in extreme cases, haemorrhage or ischemia. Prolonged exposure can also show up as cognitive impairment and acute neurological dysfunction. This happens because the brain struggles to operate correctly when internal cooling mechanisms fail. Other than heatstroke, extreme temperatures are also linked to the exacerbation of various mental health conditions.

4. Overall Health and Well-being

The physiological impact of extreme heat is rarely localised, as the body's attempt to cool itself triggers a systemic inflammatory response. When critical organs fail due to extreme heat, the resulting multi-organ stress creates a cycle where cells begin to die and systemic homeostasis collapses.

People with chronic conditions, such as diabetes or respiratory issues, face increased risks because their bodies have less capacity to compensate for these environmental stressors. Chronic heat exposure has also been linked to long-term health decline, suggesting that survivours of heat-related emergencies may experience lingering damage to their immune and organ systems.

Staying hydrated, recognising early warning signs of heat exhaustion, and limiting exposure to heat are important to reduce these heat-related health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.