Watch: British Man Rescues Dehydrated Bird In Delhi Heat, Wins Praise Online

A British man has won praise online after he rescued a bird that was severely dehydrated after flying in Delhi's unforgiving heat. Nick Booker, known for highlighting interesting tidbits about Indian history, took to Instagram to share a video where he spotted the poor bird, a Black Kite, and brought it to shade before offering water, shade, and instantly calling a wildlife NGO to look after the bird.

"If it is hot for us - it is hot for them! Many birds are really suffering in the heatwave. We found this Black Kite (Milvus migrans) dehydrated and unable to move," Booker said.

Cradling the bird gently, Booker moved into the cool shade of a Gular tree. He offered it some water, which the bird drank in hurried gulps, highlighting how desperately thirsty it had been.

"On the hottest day of the year, it's 41 degrees here in Delhi, we're in the middle of the heatwave," said Booker, adding: "Huge thanks to @wildlifesos, especially Sanoj Chaurasiya for taking my call and Pratap Singh for coming to the rescue! Please do put out water for the birds and support this amazing organisation @wildlifesos."

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 260,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Booker for his commitment and the NGO for looking after the poor bird.

"I do [put water]. It's just that the water is getting hot too, even in clay bowls. Wildlife SOS does such a good job. You need to visit them in Agra," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for posting this video, it will raise awareness."

A third commented: "God bless you, Nick. They soar high, and the raptors are mainly the ones who bear the burnt of heat while flying too high. My Mom keeps food and water for all the birds. Different species share the same plate together."

A fourth said: "I keep a large water bowl on the median outside my house in Delhi NCR. And not just stray dogs, but also stray cows, donkeys and mules, and perhaps many birds too, drink from it!"