Delhi's April Power Demand Tops 7,000 MW For 1st Time Amid Intense Heatwave

Delhi's power demand broke a key record, crossing 7,000 MW in April for the first time ever, as the city reels under an intense spell of heatwave

Peak demand touched 7,078 MW at 3:30 PM on Monday, data from State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed. This was the earliest such spike the national capital has recorded.

The shift is stark. Delhi first crossed the 7,000 MW-mark in July 2018, while in 2024 and 2025, the mark was reached only in May. This year, the surge has come weeks earlier, pointing to a sharper, heat-driven rise in electricity use.

Temperatures touched 42.3 degrees Celcius on Monday, marking the highest April reading in four years and driving up cooling demand across homes and commercial spaces. Just a day earlier, the city had already set a monthly record of 6,650 MW on April 26.

Not Just One Day's Spike

The jump is not a one-off incident:

Demand was higher than April 2024 on 19 of the first 27 days

Higher than April 2025 on 13 days

Crossed 6,000 MW for six straight days in the second half of April

Between April 23 and 28, Delhi's power demand stayed above 6,000 MW. That was a clear jump from previous years, when April peaks mostly stayed below 5,800 MW.

No Power Cuts Despite Demand Surge

Power supply held steady despite the surge in demand, according to the state electricity board. BSES said it successfully met peak loads of 3,159 MW and 1,446 MW in its areas without disruption.

"The demand surge reflects not just higher temperatures but longer and more frequent heatwave spells. With May and June still ahead, peak loads are expected to rise further," a power department official said, adding that 2026 could be one of the most energy-intensive summers in recent years.

AI, Agreements Keep The Lights On

Discoms have they are relying on a mix of technology and flexible sourcing to meet the sharp demand.

BSES is using AI and machine learning-based forecasting, along with IMD-POSCO weather inputs, to predict demand and manage supply efficiently.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution said it has lined up power through bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown mechanisms, and exchanges to ensure reliability during peak hours.