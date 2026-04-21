Delhi To Face Heatwave, Temperatures May Touch 42 Degrees: Weather Office

The national capital reeled under intense heat on Tuesday as it recorded the maximum temperature at the base station Safdarjung at 38.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

The city is yet to witness heatwave conditions this season.

Among other stations, Palam recorded a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius (normal), while Lodi Road logged 39.0 degrees Celsius, 2.0 degrees above normal. The Ridge station was the hottest at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, followed by Ayanagar at 39.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal.

On the minimum front, Safdarjung recorded 20.5 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while Palam registered 22.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal. Lodi Road saw a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal, Ridge 22.3 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below normal, and Ayanagar 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave conditions in the city from Wednesday till April 24, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 177, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

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