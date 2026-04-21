Virat Kohli's Ex-Girlfriend Izabelle Leite Reacts To Viral Post On His 'Taste In Women' After German Influencer Pic Row

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is once again trending online, but it's not for smashing records this time. The internet has found fresh fodder in his social media activity, with a recent 'like' on a German vlogger's post - setting off memes, debates, and a whole lot of curiosity.

But amid the chatter, it's his ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite who has now delivered a sharp response.

Izabelle Leite Breaks Silence

The latest buzz began when an Instagram page shared a collage featuring Izabelle, Anushka Sharma, German influencer LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur, all women linked to Kohli through either past relationships or viral 'like' moments.

The caption read, "One thing about Virat Kohli - the man clearly doesn't miss, on or off the field. From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma... elite taste is just part of the brand."

Izabelle wasn't amused. Reacting in the comments, she wrote, "It's been 12 years, and counting. Why can't people get over it."

Her response quickly grabbed attention, with many users backing her frustration.

The Controversy

Virat Kohli's social media activity has been under the microscope more than once. Last year, fans noticed that he had liked a picture of Avneet Kaur.

As the screenshot went viral, he issued a clarification, attributing it to an "algorithm error".

Cut to last week, and history seemed to repeat itself when eagle-eyed users spotted a like from his account on a post by German vlogger LizLaz. This time, however, he chose not to address the chatter.

LizLaz Reacts

LizLaz told Hindustan Times, "No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it-I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice? How did they make it news? That was probably not his intention behind it, but still, I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him."

LizLaz admitted that she didn't know the whole thing had spiraled out of proportion.

"It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don't even know when he liked the picture-I learned through the news. So many people found the articles written about me on different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today; people were super excited about it," she added.

Izabelle And Virat Kohli's Relationship

Izabelle Leite had confirmed in 2014 that she and Virat Kohli dated for about two years. She spoke about the relationship during promotions for her film Purani Jeans.

The cricketer later went on to marry actor Anushka Sharma in 2017. The couple is now parents to daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024.

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