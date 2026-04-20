Viral: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Arrive In Vrindavan After German Influencer's Pic Row

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in Vrindavan to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. A fan page dedicated to the cricketer shared a video. However, it's not confirmed whether the video was from yesterday or today.

In the video, Virat Kohli hid his face under a mask, while Anushka Sharma was spotted in a white salwar suit.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/jEbhCqqQKv — Avinash (@AVI__VK_18) April 20, 2026

On Sunday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set couple goals, as always, at the airport.

In one video, Anushka is seen looking at her husband wistfully, prompting posts like "Find someone who looks at you the way Anushka looks at Virat."

Virat-Anushka's appearance comes after German influencer LizLaz reacted to the picture row unfolded a couple of days ago.

FYI, eagle-eyed fans spotted a like on LizLaz's Instagram post from Virat Kohli's profile, sparking widespread speculation. After the liking-and-unliking row, the German influencer shared her thoughts with the media.

What LizLaz Told Media

Talking about being thrown into the sudden limelight, LizLaz told Hindustan Times, "No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it-I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice? How did they make it news? That was probably not his intention behind it, but still, I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him."

LizLaz admitted that she didn't know the whole thing had spiraled out of proportion.

"It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don't even know when he liked the picture-I learned through the news. So many people found the articles written about me on different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today; people were super excited about it," she said.

An old video of LizLaz expressing her support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru also resurfaced amid the buzz. She shared that she went to watch a match with her Bengaluru fans during last year's IPL season.

Kohli is married to actor Anushka Sharma. The couple shares two children-Vamika and Akaay.