Shilpa Shinde's False Sexual Harassment Case Against <i>Bhabiji</i> Producer: Accusation To Confession 10 Years Later

Shilpa Shinde, popular as Angoori bhabi from the 2015 sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, made a shocking revelation recently that she had registered a fake case of sexual harassment against the show's producer, Sanjay R. Kohli, back in 2017 to get out of 'contractual disputes'.

Ever since she made the revelation on the YouTube channel of comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa Shinde has been facing backlash from industry colleagues, NGOs and the Internet at large.

Reacting to the online hatred, Shilpa made her stance clear: she doesn't expect support from anyone. She is here to face the repercussions of telling the truth.

In this article, let's have a look back at what exactly pushed Shilpa Shinde to take this extreme step, why she has come forward with the truth after a decade, and the reactions coming her way.

What Shilpa Said About Lodging A 'Fake' Case Against Producer

Speaking on Bharti's show, Shilpa Shinde admitted that she lodged a fake sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay R. Kohli as she had "no other option" because they allegedly wanted her to sign a contract preventing her from working in other productions.

"Nobody knows this, and I'm not afraid of telling the truth. Even today, I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled. I filed the case on that basis because the police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to make serious allegations," Shilpa said on the podcast.

"Poor man, he ended up getting defamed because of it. Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which we used to receive after three months, were cleared," Shilpa said with tears in her eyes.

Shilpa knew she would be judged for her "controversial" actions, but she emphasized that at that point she was left with no other choice.

"I can't explain what I was going through at that time. I fought the battle thinking, 'To hell with all of you.' Filing such a case after a year was very difficult for me, but I genuinely felt I had no other option. What I am saying today is a very big thing. Lying is not easy. A lie is a lie, whether it is small or big. I had told them that if life ever gave me the opportunity, I would confess that it was false," Shilpa concluded.

Shilpa Quit The Show Over 'Mental Torture' Allegations

Back in March 2016, Shilpa Shinde quit the show alleging that the makers "mentally tortured" her.

Days before she quit, showrunner Binaifer Kohli sent Shinde a legal notice asking her to return to work in 48 hours or pay Rs 10 crore as penalty, as the show's popularity was synonymous with Shilpa's character.

The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had criticized Shilpa Shinde sharply for failing to resume work, and there was talk of a lifetime ban on her.

After the directive from CINTAA, a role on The Kapil Sharma Show was reportedly revoked by producers.

Soon after her exit, Shilpa Shinde told news agency PTI that she felt pressured by the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! to sign a contract that would prevent her from working on other shows.

"You cannot make anyone sign an exclusivity contract like that. Why are you trying to spoil our career? I am giving you my 25 days or so, what is the problem if I do other shows in between? I never signed that contract. In fact, I came on board after Rashmi Desai left the part abruptly. I helped them when they needed. Today, they are spreading rumours that I threw tantrums on the set. That is sheer mental torture," Shinde said.

The actress also said that her co-star Saumya Tandon received special treatment on set compared with her. "She gets her own costume designer, a personal hairdresser, but I had to ask for these things. Even if I am demanding a certain pay, it is because of my position," Shinde told PTI.

After her work opportunities were cut down, Shilpa Shinde filed a fake sexual harassment case against the producer to secure a settlement the very next year.

And her plan worked.

Men's Rights NGO Demands Action Against Shilpa

Following her remarks, a Delhi-based men's rights organisation, NCM India Council for Men Affairs, asked the Mumbai Police to initiate action against the actor.

The organisation, which advocates for men's rights and gender equality, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and urged the Mumbai Police to take action against her.

"Dear @MumbaiPolice please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer," the post read. The post came with a clip of Shilpa confessing that she filed a false complaint against the producer of her show.

The organisation later shared another post addressed to the Mumbai Police, seeking a response from the authorities and asking them for a prompt action.

It read: "Hey @MumbaiPolice, you did not respond. Wednesday is your weekly off or do we need to pay some fee to receive a reply from you?"

Pooja Bedi, Hina Khan Slam Shilpa

Shilpa faced backlash from industry colleagues as well.

Following Shilpa's confession, Pooja Bedi told Variety India, "Any woman who weaponises laws meant to protect victims, be it for revenge, personal gain, leverage, publicity or malice, is betraying the very cause those laws were created to serve. False accusations not only destroy innocent lives but also make it harder for genuine survivors to be believed. Such misuse of the law is unacceptable and must carry serious consequences."

Without naming Shilpa, Hina Khan slammed her action as "shameful."

She wrote in one of her Instagram stories, "A respected man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family... A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows, who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the female actor, her allegations were not just baseless—they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of law. And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTH PIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT..."

She added, "What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED."

Commenting on the crooked industry nexus, Hina summed up her piece as, "The joke is on us."

For the uninitiated, Shilpa returned in December 2025, reprising her role as Angoori Tiwari in the 2.0 version.

'I Am Not Here To Justify Myself'

Following the backlash, Shilpa presented her own version and said she hardly cares about people's opinions.

"I am not standing in front of you to justify myself. I am standing in front of my own conscience because that lie was a lie. Nobody asked me to say it. I could never live with that lie. I had to say it someday. You don't know what happened to me at that time. May God never let any of you or your family go through such a situation. I know what that phase was like," Shilpa said.

"I didn't do it for money. I had already left the show. I had already accepted the blame that was put on me. After Bigg Boss, I met a man who told me that his father had died by suicide because he was accused of something he had never done. He told me that watching my journey inspired him to keep living," she continued.

She added, "We fight for the truth. That's what I did today. I spoke the truth. Let people keep barking, but I have one request. If you spend your time helping someone who genuinely needs it, it will do you more good. I am not going to do anything wrong. Focus on your own life and your own well-being. I don't expect support from anyone anymore."

Will Shilpa be called a survivor who twisted a system to settle a score? Or will she be labelled a perpetrator who undermined the female cause by using it in a manipulative way?