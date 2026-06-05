As Ram Charan's <i>Peddi</i> Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide, Upasana Konidela Celebrates With Fans In Viral Video

Entrepreneur Upasana Konidela had a joyous celebration after Ram Charan's Peddi crossed the historic Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on Day 1. Videos of Upasana celebrating with fans are now circulating online, and she looks ecstatic.

Upasana Konidela is all smiles as she cuts a customised cake featuring Peddi's poster. The words "Peddi Blockbuster" are written on the cake. Five stars were added to the cake as a nod to the film's success.

Upasana Konidela was also seen interacting with children. Fans applauded and cheered loudly, and burst crackers to mark the momentous occasion.

Yesterday, several videos from inside the theatre have since gone viral showing Upasana Konidela enjoying the film with fans. From being Ram Charan's biggest cheerleader to whistling along, her energy was electrifying. She was seen thoroughly enjoying the ambience and laughing, joining in the celebration as Peddi appeared on the big screen.

Upasana Konidela watched Peddi with her family in a Hyderabad theatre. Her one-word review as she exited the premises was "Amazing."

Peddi Day 1 Box Office Collection

In the domestic market, Peddi earned Rs 51 crore (net) across 12,412 shows, according to Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 82.49 crore and total India net collections to Rs 69.50 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 30.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 112.49 crore.

The film earned Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews.

The contribution of the Telugu market to the opening-day numbers is Rs 47.20 crore, with Hindi adding Rs 3 crore to the total.

Footfall gradually increased after strong word of mouth across the day, registering 76.69% attendance in night shows, according to Sacnilk.

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