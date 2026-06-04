Viral: Upasana Konidela Is A True-Blue Ram Charan Fan, Cheers Loudly For <i>Peddi</i> In Hyderabad Theatre

The excitement around Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, led by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, doubled when wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela was seen cheering widely at the film's premiere in a Hyderabad theatre. The event took place on June 3, a day before Peddi's worldwide theatrical release on June 4.

Several videos from inside the theatre have since gone viral showing Upasana Konidela enjoying the film with fans. From being Ram Charan's biggest cheerleader to whistling along, her energy was electrifying. She was seen thoroughly enjoying the ambience and laughing, joining in the celebration as Peddi appeared on the big screen.

Upasana Konidela watched Peddi with her family in a Hyderabad theatre. Her one-word review as she exited the premises was "Amazing."

Peddi Advance Bookings

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial showed impressive advance booking numbers across several markets. What's made the trend even more noteworthy is that Telangana bookings are yet to open.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes the early trends reflect the anticipation surrounding the film.

Speaking to NDTV, Bala said, "The advance booking trend for Peddi looks excellent. Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh alone before release and strong numbers from Bengaluru, Rs 1.50 crore, despite Telangana not yet opening, clearly indicate massive anticipation."

He further stated that the current momentum could translate into a historic opening day for the Ram Charan starrer.

"Based on the current booking momentum, a Rs 100 crore India gross from premieres and opening day looks achievable. If overseas continues at its present pace, a Rs 125 crore worldwide opening day is very much within reach," he said.

Bala is also optimistic about the film's long-term theatrical prospects.

"Peddi should take a blockbuster opening. Depending on reviews and word of mouth, it should do well. It is a big theatrical event movie of 2026," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the paid premiere shows, Bala said, "Wherever advance booking has opened for premieres, it looks excellent. Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore is expected."

About Peddi

Peddi, a talented young man from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district. Gifted in multiple sports, he dreams of creating a better life for himself while dealing with personal struggles, rivalries, and emotional challenges.

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