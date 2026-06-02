Watch: Ram Charan's Fan Breaches Security At <i>Peddi</i> Event, Leaves Janhvi Kapoor Startled

The promotional event for Peddi in Vijayawada took an unexpected turn when a fan managed to break through security and rush towards actor Ram Charan while he was with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana.

A video from the event has now gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, the fan can be seen making his way past security barriers and heading straight towards the actor. Interestingly, many online users noticed that the fan appeared to be a huge admirer of Ram Charan and had even copied the actor's hairstyle.

The incident unfolded in front of a large crowd gathered for the film's promotions. As the fan got closer, security personnel quickly moved into action. Ram Charan's personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta, was among those who stepped in and escorted the fan away from the stage area before the situation could go any further.

The sudden movement near the stage briefly caught everyone off guard. Janhvi Kapoor appeared visibly surprised as security officials surrounded the area to bring things under control. Videos from the venue show the actress flinching during the unexpected moment while members of the security team worked to restore order.

Fortunately, the situation was resolved quickly and without any harm.

A separate video that surfaced later painted a very different picture. Once security personnel had assessed the situation, the fan was reportedly given an opportunity to meet Ram Charan. The interaction appeared respectful, with the fan thanking the actor and touching his feet before leaving.

The event was organised as part of the promotional campaign for Peddi, which is set to release in theatres on June 4. The film features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani.

The trailer introduces audiences to Peddi, a talented young man from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district. Gifted in multiple sports, he dreams of creating a better life for himself while dealing with personal struggles, rivalries, and emotional challenges.

Peddi has been produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.