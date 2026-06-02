When Suman Kalyanpur Said 'God Blessed Lata Mangeshkar And Me In The Same Way'

Late legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur had once opened up about one of the most constant comparisons of her superhit songs, being mistaken to be sung by legendary singer and her competitor Lata Mangeshkar.

In an old interview with DD News, Suman Kalyanpur was seen candidly talking about how listeners often assumed many of her hit songs had been sung by Lata Mangeshkar because of the striking similarity in their voices.

When asked whether she ever felt affected by constant comparisons with the late Nightingale of India, Kalyanpur responded with much humility.

She said she never fully understood why their voices sounded so alike, but recalled that ever since childhood, people would often assume songs sung by her were actually playbacked by Lata Mangeshkar.

"Pata nahi kyun aise hain, meri samajh mein nahi aata hai. Magar jab bhi bachpan se main gaati thi, sabhi ko lagta tha ki yeh unka gaana hua hai," she said.

The veteran singer then offered an humourous explanation for the similarity. "Shayad hum saath mein gaye honge Bhagwan ke paas maangne kuch aur humko aadha-aadha mila hoga. Aise isliye meri awaaz waise milti hai. Bass woh pehle aa gayi hai," she joked.

The singer also revealed that she shared a warm and cordial relationship with Lata Mangeshkar.

Recalling their interactions, she said, "Bahut achche se milte thi. Bahut achcha humare beech mein rapport rehta tha."

Over the course of a career spanning several decades, Suman Kalyanpur carved a niche for herself as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved playback singers.

Some of her most memorable tracks include Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Ajahun Na Aaye Balma, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, Dil Ek Mandir Hai, Mere Mehboob Na Ja and Yeh Sama Yeh Khushi Bolo.

For the uninitiated, Suman Kalyanpur died on May 31 at the age of 89.

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