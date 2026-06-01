Royal Author Says Prince William Was Deeply Anxious Ahead Of Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey remains one of the most discussed royal moments of the past decade.



Now, a new royal biography is revisiting what transpired behind palace doors before the interview aired. It claims the anticipation surrounding the broadcast took a serious toll on Prince William.



Concerns Before The Interview



According to royal author Christopher Andersen in his new book, Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, William was extremely anxious in the lead-up to the interview.



The author claims the Prince of Wales was "literally sick with worry" as he waited to see what his younger brother and sister-in-law would reveal during their highly anticipated conversation with Oprah.



At the time, the interview had already generated huge attention worldwide. Promotional clips released before the broadcast hinted that Harry and Meghan would openly discuss their experiences within the royal family after stepping away from official duties and relocating to California.



A Turning Point For The Royal Family





When the interview finally aired in March 2021, it quickly became global news.





Harry and Meghan spoke about several personal and family matters, giving viewers a rare look at their side of events following their royal exit. The conversation sparked headlines across the world and led to intense public discussion about the monarchy.





One of the most widely quoted moments came when Harry reflected on life within the royal institution.





"I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped," he said. "Like the rest of my family are, my father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."





The interview also touched on reports of tensions within the family, including speculation surrounding Meghan and Catherine, Princess of Wales.



A Rift That Drew Global Attention





For years, royal watchers have followed the changing relationship between William and Harry, particularly after Harry and Meghan moved to the United States.





According to Andersen's account, William reportedly feared the interview could deepen existing tensions and create fresh challenges for the royal family.





While Buckingham Palace never publicly commented on many of the claims made before the interview aired, the Oprah special became a defining moment in the ongoing story of the Sussexes and their relationship with the monarchy.