Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Face Backlash Over Anniversary Photos During King Charles' Latest Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under criticism from royal insiders after they posted romantic wedding anniversary photos while King Charles was on a visit to Northern Ireland. The timing of the social media post has reportedly upset people within royal circles, as some believe the couple intentionally attracted attention away from the King's important visit.

According to reports, the issue has added more tension to the already strained relationship between Harry and the royal family following his and Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties in 2020. Sources close to the Palace claim that frustration has been growing behind the scenes because similar situations have happened more than once in recent years.

A source told Radar Online, “There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves. Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities.”

“The timing of the release of their eighth wedding anniversary photographs during Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately. Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California."

Another insider claimed that some advisers close to King Charles believe Prince Harry is trying to regain public importance in Britain through carefully planned public appearances and emotional topics. However, sources believe these actions sometimes clash with the work of the rest of the royal family.

The insider also said that Harry and King Charles actually share many personality traits. Both are described as emotional people who care about causes they support and are willing to speak openly about important issues.

Sources close to Prince Harry say he no longer feels that traditional royal rules should stop him from openly sharing his views on important world issues. They also claim he still feels an emotional connection to his home country because of his past military service and the charity work he continues to support.