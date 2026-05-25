New Book Alleges Prince Andrew Had “Extraordinary Sense of Entitlement”

A new updated version of a biography about Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson is once again drawing attention for its shocking claims about the royal's past behaviour. The book, titled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, was first released last year by author Andrew Lownie and included several controversial stories linked to the former Duke of York.

Now, the writer has added fresh details in the updated edition, including allegations about the way Prince Andrew behaved around women. According to the author, the royal often displayed an unusual level of confidence and entitlement in social situations. The book also includes claims about awkward and inappropriate moments involving women he met during public and private interactions.

In a conversation with Page Six, Andrew Lownie revealing Andrew's vulgar pickup line said, “His chat up line was, ‘What's it feel like to have the royal c**k against your thigh?' I mean, just [an] extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?”

The author claimed that during one incident on a plane, a female flight attendant tried to greet Prince Andrew with a handshake, but he “whirls around, basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices [a] golf swing.” The writer also said there are “just lots and lots of stories” from different people who accused the former royal of acting badly around women.

According to the author, Prince Andrew often behaved with “a strong sense of entitlement.” The book also mentions claims that he would allegedly embarrass women at social events through “sort of sexual humiliation, like pulling down the zips” that left “them embarrassed.”

Last year, King Charles removed Prince Andrew's royal titles as controversy continued over his connection to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Following the decision, he became publicly known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former prince was also accused in a sexual assault case involving a minor, but he denied all allegations against him and even offered money to the victim.