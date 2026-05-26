Meghan Markle Feels Public “Constantly Judges Her By Completely Different Rulebook”

The long-running tensions between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and Prince William-Kate Middleton are reportedly flaring up again following renewed comparisons between the two royal couples. Meghan and Harry reportedly feel “there's one set of rules for William and Kate and another for them”.

According to a source cited by Wonderwall.com, Meghan feels frustrated over what she sees as a “double standard” in the way the public and media react to family photos shared by the Sussexes compared to those released by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The latest wave of scrutiny began after William, 43, and Kate, 44, released a series of warm family images to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary and Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday.

The photos featured the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. There were also videos of the tween cuddling the family's cocker spaniels and running along a beach. The posts were widely praised by royal fans online.

Days later, Meghan Markle posted images celebrating Prince Archie's seventh birthday. There were also a rare glimpse of Archie and Princess Lilibet. But while supporters welcomed the personal photos, critics accused the Sussexes of trying to remain in the spotlight.

“Kate and William are very clearly using their children as part of the royal image and the branding of the family,” the source claimed. “Yet Meghan's been criticized for even including the smallest glimpse of Archie and Lilibet.”

The insider added that Meghan believes she is “constantly being judged by a completely different rulebook, and no matter what she does, Kate will be the golden girl and she will be the villain.”

A double standard?

The alleged frustrations echo comments Meghan made during her explosive 2021 CBS interview with Harry, where she addressed constant comparisons with Kate. “If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't have to hate me,” Meghan said at the time.

“Kate's the quintessential Brit who's terribly reserved and somewhat inward with her emotions,” said the source, adding that Meghan wishes people would stop comparing them.

According to the source, Meghan once hoped she and Kate could work together as “a positive and powerful force for change,” but their relationship deteriorated as tensions between Harry and William worsened amid the Sussexes' growing belief they were being treated unfairly..

The divide reportedly deepened after reports emerged ahead of Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding claiming Meghan made Kate cry during a disagreement involving bridesmaid dresses. Meghan later disputed the reports, insisting “the reverse happened” and revealing Kate had apologized with flowers and a handwritten note.

“I've forgiven her,” Meghan said, calling her sister-in-law “a good person.” But according to the source, the damage was already done. “Once the word was out that they didn't get along, the writing was on the wall. Meghan knew at that point that her future within The Firm — as well as the U.K. as a whole — was doomed,” said the source.

The renewed comparisons come as both couples continue to shape very different public images. While William and Kate remain central figures within the monarchy, Harry is expected to return to the U.K. in July for the one-year countdown celebrations ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Reports suggest he hopes Meghan and their children will accompany him, though concerns over security and renewed public scrutiny may complicate those plans.