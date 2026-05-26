Navya Naveli Nanda Graduates From IIM Ahmedabad, Shares Campus Memories

Navya Naveli Nanda has completed her two-year management programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and marked the milestone with a social media post reflecting on her experience at the institute.

About The Post

The entrepreneur and podcaster shared a series of photos on Instagram, offering glimpses into her time on campus. Her post highlighted key moments from student life, including time spent with classmates, classroom sessions, and everyday experiences at the institute.

Navya captioned her post, "A place that's given me more than I can ever give it back. And the people who have done the same!" Take a look:

In the pics, Navya is seen in different settings across the IIM Ahmedabad campus. One photograph shows her sitting on a wooden bench outdoors, dressed in a black top paired with an open white shirt and olive green trousers, with the institute's red-brick architecture in the background.

Other pictures captured moments from inside lecture halls, where she posed with friends and batchmates. She also shared visuals from corridors and campus spaces, reflecting her time during the programme.

Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

Navya enrolled at IIM Ahmedabad in 2024 for its blended MBA programme, which combines classroom sessions with online learning. In an earlier interview, she spoke about adjusting to academic life again and the demands of the course.

She said the programme has been challenging, particularly because of IIM Ahmedabad's strict academic standards. However, she also noted that the experience has been highly rewarding.



Also Read: Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda Gives A Peek Into Her IIM Ahmedabad Campus Life