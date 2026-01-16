Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda Gives A Peek Into Her IIM Ahmedabad Campus Life

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, who is currently studying at IIM Ahmedabad, shared a series of pictures giving glimpses of her life there. Taking to Instagram, Navya posted photos with her classmates.

About Navya Naveli Nanda's Post

On Thursday, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a new set of photos on Instagram from her time on campus. The pictures showed her spending the day with her classmates.

One of the images featured Navya sitting on a wall with a friend, with the institute building visible in the background. In other photos, she was seen smiling and posing with her batchmates at various spots across the campus. She also posted a picture of one of the meals they had at the institute. A few photos captured Navya speaking while her classmates listened attentively.

Navya captioned the post, "Happiest of times with the happiest people." Take a look:



The post went viral soon after Navya shared it on social media. One user wrote, "Nice, God bless you Navya," while another commented, "Sooooo prettyyyyyyy Navs!" Other comments read, "Amazing," and "Friendships for are lifetime. You're lucky to have so many friends."

Navya Naveli Nanda enrolled at IIM Ahmedabad in 2024 for its blended MBA programme, which combines classroom sessions with online learning. In an earlier interview, she spoke about adjusting to academic life again and the demands of the course.

She said the programme has been challenging, particularly because of IIM Ahmedabad's strict academic standards. However, she also noted that the experience has been highly rewarding.



