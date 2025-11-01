Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday, Farah Khan, Karan Johar And Navya Naveli Nanda Sail To Alibag

Shah Rukh Khan is going to turn 60 on November 2, 2025, and his fans, family, and friends can't keep calm. If rumours are believed to be true, King Khan will be ringing in his 60th at his Alibag farmhouse.

While the guest list for the celebration has not been revealed, we at least know that his dear friends, Farah Khan and Karan Johar, will surely be with him on his big day.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar And Navya Naveli Nanda Sail To Alibag

Farah Khan shared a video on November 1, 2025, from a boat while sailing to Alibag. "Karan's day out on the RoRo!!" read the caption of the reel.

The video begins with Farah Khan introducing viewers to Karan Johar. She said, "Look who is here using commercial transport."

Karan replied, "Hi, Farah! Thank you, Farah, for inviting me. This has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Farah rhetorically asked, "How does it feel to be on the deck here with all of us, common people?"

"Just don't tell anyone," replied Karan Johar, while channelling his inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, And Vaidang Raina To Attend Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday Celebration

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Farah Khan also got Navya Naveli Nanda and Vedang Raina in the frame. Navya was holding a basket full of snacks, and Farah quickly pointed out that it looked like a Bridgerton picnic scene.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Vedang Raina are sailing to Alibag. Photo: Farah Khan/ Instagram

While the gang had quite the spread, including pasta, laid out in front of them, they also packed banana chips, cookies, potato chips, biscuits, and a lot more.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, many of his films are re-releasing in theatres. He also conducted his famous #AskSRK on X (formerly known as Twitter), and wittily replied to a fan asking why he looks so handsome.

"I think age suits me.....sexy at sixty!!! Superb at seventy....Enticing at eighty and so forth," read his answer.