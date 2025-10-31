Asked To Describe Salman Khan In One Word, Shah Rukh Khan Said, "Best Bhai"

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a special treat by hosting an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter).

What's Happening

Using the hashtag #AskSRK, the actor engaged with his followers and responded to several light-hearted and interesting questions.

During the session, one fan asked him to describe Salman Khan in one word.

In his signature charming style, Shah Rukh replied, "Best Bhai. Love him."

Best Bhai. Love him https://t.co/1qOcUeJBOJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Background

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's friendship dates back to the 1995 film Karan Arjun, where they played brothers on screen - a pairing that became an instant classic.

Since then, the duo has appeared together in several memorable films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and have made cameo appearances in each other's projects over the years. Salman also recently made a cameo in Aryan Khan's Netflix debut as a creator, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Recently, fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan share the stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The three superstars spoke about their decades-long journeys in cinema, their friendship, and their wish to one day collaborate on a single film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with him on Pathaan.

