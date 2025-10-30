Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence On Meeting Fans At Mannat Amid Renovations For 60th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2, 2025. Earlier today, he interacted with his fans during the popular Ask SRK session on X. As tradition dictates every year, he greeted a sea of fans on his birthday as he appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai mansion, Mannat.

Back in March, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, is set to get an upgrade and is currently under renovation. For the time being, the actor and his family have temporarily moved to a two luxury duplex apartment in the Puja Casa building, located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area of Khar.

According to current reports, the actor is also planning to celebrate his 60th birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse.

A fan asked him, "Sir, iss baar Mannat pe fans ko greet karne aaoge?"

To which he replied, "Of course, but I may have to wear a hard hat!!!"

Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!! https://t.co/31bOcyxAsn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

In response to another funny question, where a fan said that he did not get a room in Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal....Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!!﻿"

Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!! https://t.co/WgU3pUepGt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan On His Theatrical Re-Releases For His 60th Birthday

Social media is already buzzing with heartfelt tributes, nostalgic posts, and celebratory messages honouring the King of Bollywood on his upcoming birthday. Adding to the excitement is the announcement of a special film festival organised by PVR Cinemas to mark SRK's six-decade milestone.

One fan stated, "I cannot wait to re-live it after all these years."

Shah Rukh Khan responded, "I am so excited for all these films releasing during my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all....you tell your friends to do the same, please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se."

I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all….u tell your friends to do the same please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se https://t.co/Rd2UemFAp6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Another fan mentioned that he watches the star's old films when he misses him.

SRK said, "Yeah, I am also so happy I didn't realise I missed my films so much. I hope you watch the films at the festival and feel hugged many times!!"

Yeah I am also so happy I didn't realize I miss my films so much. I hope you watch the films at the festival and feel hugged many times!! https://t.co/TDgdBHLHGK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

The festival, scheduled to begin on October 31, will see some of his most iconic films light up cinema screens across India once again, giving audiences a chance to relive memorable cinematic moments.

The curated lineup showcases Khan's remarkable range as an actor, from the action-comedy Chennai Express and the romantic epic Devdas to the political drama Dil Se and his recent blockbuster Jawan.

His films Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om will also return to theatres.

In A Nutshell

Shah Rukh Khan broke his silence on whether he will be present at Mannat this year to greet his fans on his birthday. Furthermore, he shared his excitement for the re-release of some of his iconic films to celebrate his 60th birthday.

