Fans May See Shah Rukh Khan In Aryan Khan's Future Film, But There's A Catch

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday is two days away, and the excitement is at its peak. It is a milestone birthday indeed, and there is a lot of anticipation surrounding it. To build on this, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his popular #AskSRK session on X. He responded to a fan who asked how it feels to have been directed by his son Aryan Khan in his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood﻿, and now to be acting alongside Suhana Khan in his upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, "On sets, I respect them like my colleagues and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets, I just wish and pray their hard work pays off."

Have a look here:

On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off. https://t.co/8TdK7wHqMO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Furthermore when a fan said to ask Aryan Khan to make The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It is very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it."

It's very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it https://t.co/hK7pIkOag0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Another tweet read if Aryan Khan will be directing Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged movie, to which the star replied, "If he can afford me, and my tantrums."

If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums https://t.co/cNlBFPz4Vk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

As for his favourite scene from The Ba***ds, he said, "The ending was so unexpected!"

The ending so unexpected!!! https://t.co/Klqw8V6ds8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Leaked Picture From King

Back in September, while Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for King in Poland, social media was flooded with clips from the shoot, revealing Shah Rukh Khan's salt-and-pepper look.

In one viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting salt-and-pepper hair. His swag is off the charts, with a pair of black shades adding charm to his aura. His tattoos, which previously made news, were also spotted.

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen hiding behind a large black hoodie. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanies him as he gets out of the car. They are, seemingly, heading towards the monitor to check a shot. Director Siddharth Anand is also spotted in the frame.

About King

King is touted to be an action thriller. Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up once again with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film.

The film is slated for a theatrical release sometime between October and December 2026.

According to several reports, King will feature a series of cameos from the likes of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, to name a few.

During a fan reaction on X, a fan asked, "When is your next movie releasing? Is it King or any other movie?" To which Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Just KING.... naam toh suna hoga?"

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki (2023).

