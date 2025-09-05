Shah Rukh Khan's Salt-And-Pepper <i>King</i> Look Leaked From Poland. Arshad Warsi Is There As Well

Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting for his next, King, in Poland for the last few days. Social media got flooded with clips from the shoot, revealing Shah Rukh Khan's salt-and-pepper look.

What's Happening

In one viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting salt-and-pepper hair. His swag is off the charts with a pair of black shades adding charm to his aura. His tattoos, which previously made news, has also been spotted.

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen hiding behind a large-sized black hoodie. His manager Pooja Dadalani accompanies him as he gets out of the car. They are, seemingly, heading towards the monitor to check a shot. Director Siddharth Anand is also spotted in the frame.

KING from the Set of KING 👑

Third 1000cr+ loading for #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/t4SZ0uY5ck — Аffап Pатнаап (@Affantweetts) September 4, 2025

Arshad Warsi recently shared a post on Instagram with a caption: "No prize for guessing where I am, shooting with my favourite, Thank you God."

Siddharth Anand responded to the post with a comment that read: "Welcome to the Kingdom." Arshad Warsi, with his son, is seen chilling on the sets, making the buzz of his association with the film stronger.

Arshad Warsi with his son on the set #King pic.twitter.com/8z7NyInyxy — Priyanka 👑 (@iPriiyanka) September 5, 2025

About King

King is touted to be an action thriller. Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand one more time. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of the film.

The film is slated for a theatrical release sometime between October and December 2026.

According to several reports, King will have a series of cameos from the likes of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, to name a few.

During a fan reaction on X, a fan asked, "When is your next movie releasing? Is it King or any other movie?" To which Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Just KING....naam toh suna hoga?"

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki (2023).