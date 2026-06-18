Viral Video: IIM Ahmedabad Professor Uses <i>Dhurandhar</i> Scene To Teach Statistics, Internet Says 'This Is Rad'

A video from IIM Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media, showing how an unconventional teaching method turned a film scene into a classroom lesson. In the clip, a professor uses a scene from Dhurandhar to explain statistical concepts, leaving viewers impressed.

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A student of IIM Ahmedabad, Prakhar Singh, shared a video in which he showed how a scene from Dhurandhar was used to teach a statistics lesson. In the video, the professor was seen explaining concepts while showing a scene from the film. He wrote in his post, "Dhurandhar taught me Statistics. IIM Ahmedabad."

He captioned it, "Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson. 'Win Lyari, win Pakistan' - Cluster sampling. 'Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups' - Stratification. One minute you're watching gang rivalries. The next minute you're discussing survey design and research methodology."

The video went viral on social media, with several users flooding the comment section. One wrote, "This is really interesting. Our Organisation Development (OD) prof made us watch The Intern to identify and understand OD interventions during my MBA. Fun course!"

Another comment read, "This prof is a different game altogether. Stats made easy by the professor. I remember how his classes were so superbly relatable. And only he can do this quick course updation," while another said, "Efforts are visible... very creative faculty."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released in India and worldwide on December 5. After a successful theatrical run, the film landed on Netflix on January 30.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, scripted a chapter in the history of Hindi as well as Indian cinema. Both films minted a whopping amount of money, cementing the franchise's position as one of the biggest in the country. The franchise has already beaten close competitors such as Pushpa and Baahubali.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna appear in the films.



Also Read: Prakash Padukone On Son-In-Law Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Too Much Violence, But People Liked It'