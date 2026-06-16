Prakash Padukone On Son-In-Law Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i>: 'Too Much Violence, But People Liked It'

Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone has shared his views on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, while also opening up about his close bond with the actor and the strong ties between their families. In a recent interaction, Padukone spoke about the film's reception, his limited engagement with social media, and the shared interests that bring him and his son-in-law closer.

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Speaking about Dhurandhar, Padukone called it a well-made film that has largely resonated with audiences despite some reservations about its violent tone. Prakash Padukone told the Indian Express, "It's a great film. It's a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that's more important."

Shedding light on his relationship with Ranveer, he revealed that both families share a warm equation and often spend quality time together, including annual holidays. He also highlighted how sport continues to be a common thread in their conversations.

We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together," he told the media portal.

Padukone added that their interactions often revolve around shared interests, with Ranveer's enthusiasm for sports standing out. He also admitted that while their busy schedules limit the time they can spend together, they make the most of whatever time they do get.

"There are a lot of common interests, as he's very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don't get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it's football or cricket. He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests."

The badminton legend also spoke candidly about his disengagement from social media, saying he largely stays away from it and relies on his daughters to stay updated.

"I get to know things from my daughters. I'm completely off. Without realising it, one ends up spending half their time on it and wastes time unnecessarily. So, nothing for me."

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and its sequel hit theatres on March 19.



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