Prince Harry Surprises Meghan Markle With Penguin Sculpture On 8th Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been happily married for eight years now. The couple marked their years of togetherness on May 19 with an intimate celebration. The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram and offered fans a rare glimpse into their family life through a series of Instagram stories.

In the videos from the couple's anniversary celebrations on May 19, Harry was seen holding a cake while their children sang “Happy Anniversary to Mama,” with Meghan chiming in, “and Papa!”

The sweet family moment ended with the couple sharing a kiss as Meghan told Harry, “I love you,” before blowing out the candles.

In another clip, Meghan revealed a sentimental penguin sculpture that Harry gifted her. Explaining the significance to their children, the Duchess said the gift was inspired by an “animal onesie” party that they had thrown after announcing their engagement in 2017.

“We were penguins,” Meghan said while holding up a photo of themselves dressed in matching costumes. “Because we're together for life.”

The final story offered a closer look at Meghan and Harry in their penguin outfits, delighting followers with the playful throwback.

On their special day, the Duchess of Sussex also posted two photo carousels featuring previously unseen moments from their 2018 royal wedding celebrations. Taking to Instagram, she offered fans an intimate glimpse into both the formal ceremony at Windsor Castle and the lively evening reception at Frogmore House.

Several of the photographs had previously appeared in the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, while others were released publicly for the first time.

Captioning both posts simply, Meghan wrote, “Eight years ago today,” while also crediting photographer Chris Allerton for documenting the special day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

The madly-in-love couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in a star-studded royal ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Meghan wore a minimalist gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, while Harry donned the Blues and Royals military frock coat with permission from Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took part in the ceremony. Celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Abigail Spencer, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, also showed up for the ceremony.