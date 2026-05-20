Watch: Celina Jaitly Gets Emotional As She Prays For 'Reunion' With Her Brother And Sons

Actor Celina Jaitly has been in the headlines in recent months due to several personal struggles. From her ongoing legal battle involving her brother, Vikrant, to her divorce proceedings with Peter Haag, the actor has been navigating a difficult phase in her personal life.

Amid these emotional challenges, Celina sought solace in faith. On Wednesday, the actor shared a heartfelt video on Instagram from her visit to the revered Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing the spiritual moment with her followers, she wrote, "In the Garbhagriha of Maa Baglamukhi, I placed my prayers at the feet of the Divine Mother for reunion with my brother, for reunion with my children, and for the restoration of what love and destiny should never separate. I share this sacred puja with every soul seeking Maa Baglamukhi's blessings, protection, justice, and the strength to bring their loved ones home."

Celina's Petition

Last year, Celina had approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking interim and ex parte relief.

In her petition, the actress sought damages worth Rs 50 crore along with additional compensation related to loss of income and property.

As per the petition, Celina alleged that her husband "prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity".

She further claimed that Haag pressured her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai residence to his name while she was dealing with severe emotional distress following the deaths of her newborn child and both her parents within a short span of time.

The actress also accused him of subjecting her to "severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse", which allegedly forced her to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children.

Celina additionally sought protection under the Domestic Violence Act and claimed compensation for financial losses, including alleged loss of earnings, visibility, property removal and maintenance.

Background

The actress married Peter Haag on September 18, 2010, in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Their marriage was later registered under Austrian civil law on September 22. The couple has three children - Viraaj, Winston and Arthur.

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