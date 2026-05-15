Celina Jaitly Joins Preity Zinta For IPL Match Amid Divorce And Custody Battles

Amid her ongoing divorce battle, Celina Jaitly joined Preity Zinta in the stands during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match on Thursday. Celina was seen wearing a Punjab Kings jersey and passionately cheering for the team. Following her appearance at the match, photos of the actress started making the rounds on social media. She was also seen growing tense during the final overs as the Punjab Kings' hopes of securing a victory began to fade.

Singer-composer Sajid Khan also shared pictures featuring Celina Jaitly, Preity Zinta from the stadium.

Celina Jaitly's appearance at the IPL match came at a time when she is battling a divorce and custody case against her husband, Peter Haag.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police recently registered an FIR against Haag after the actress filed a complaint against him. Peter Haag has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with allegations of physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment.

As per reports, authorities are currently collecting statements and evidence related to the case, while investigators are also reviewing documents and records as part of the investigation process.

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017. However, they lost one of the children due to a medical condition shortly after birth.

Recently, Celina revealed that she was being denied access to her three surviving children and alleged that Peter Haag was breaching joint custody agreements.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a video on social media in which she was seen sitting in front of her late son Shamsher's grave in distress. “I had no choice but to share this heartbreaking video to illustrate my trauma as a mother," she wrote in a moving note.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Celina's lawyer alleged that the abuse “lasted many years spanning through their marriage” and included “physical cruelty, manipulation, and emotional and verbal violence.” As per reports, Celina sought damages of Rs 50 crore along with additional compensation for her alleged loss of income and property. The couple's children are currently with Peter, and Celina's legal team has sought custody and continuous access to the children.