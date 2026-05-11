Celina Jaitly Alleges Husband Peter Haag Is 'Manipulating' Laws To Keep Her Sons Away: 'I Am Devastated'

Actor Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional note on social media, alleging that her husband has manipulated Austrian laws to prevent her from contacting her children.

Taking to Instagram, Celina wrote, "I want to wake from this nightmare... back into my world again.... In a valley of dandelions, where it is just me... & the three hearts that were made from my blood and still beat within mine."

In her post, the actor revealed that her sons had been moved to an undisclosed location and claimed she had been unable to communicate with them.

She added, "This is a picture from last year, My sons have been moved to an undisclosed location. I send them letter like messages everyday but I have been blocked on WhatsApp and phone calls. Despite an undertaking infront of the honourable court in Austria. The Austrian laws are being manipulated by my husband to stop my children from having any contact with me."

Celina further alleged that there had been continuous efforts to interfere with her relationship with her children.

"There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father. I am devastated," Celina concluded.

Celina's Petition

Last year, Celina had approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking interim and ex parte relief.

In her petition, the actress sought damages worth Rs 50 crore along with additional compensation related to loss of income and property.

As per the petition, Celina alleged that her husband "prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity".

She further claimed that Haag pressured her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai residence to his name while she was dealing with severe emotional distress following the deaths of her newborn child and both her parents within a short span of time.

The actress also accused him of subjecting her to "severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse", which allegedly forced her to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children.

Celina additionally sought protection under the Domestic Violence Act and claimed compensation for financial losses, including alleged loss of earnings, visibility, property removal and maintenance.

Background

The actress married Peter Haag on September 18, 2010, in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Their marriage was later registered under Austrian civil law on September 22. The couple has three children - Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.