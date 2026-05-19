Meryl Streep, Martin Short Spark Romance Buzz With Intimate London Dinner Date

Meryl Streep and Martin Short, who star together in the hit series Only Murders in the Building, have been speculated to be dating for a long time. Rumours surrounding a possible romance between Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short are once again making headlines after the pair was spotted sharing an intimate dinner over the weekend. The Hollywood legends were photographed dining together at a London restaurant by a fan.

The snapshot, dropped on X (formerly Twitter), showed the pair seated side by side in an intimate and relaxed setting. In the picture, Meryl Streep is seen leaning onto Martin Short's shoulder while the two look at something on a mobile phone together.

The fan, who posted the now-viral image online, wrote, “Spending a few days in London, picking a restaurant at random, and ending up eating just a few meters away from Meryl Streep and her husband.” However, Streep and Short are not married.

A user took to the comments section of the post and asked whether she approached the stars for a selfie, the fan replied, “No. They were having a great time. Full of laughs and tender gestures. No desire to impose myself in the middle of that.”

Meryl Streep and Martin Short's Dating Rumours

The dating rumors between the two first intensified in January 2024 after they appeared particularly close while attending the 81st Golden Globe Awards together. At the time, representatives for Martin denied the romance rumours, insisting the pair were “just very good friends, nothing more.”

Short also addressed the speculation during an appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher in January 2024, saying, “We're not a couple. We are just very close friends.”

Despite the denials, the actors continued to be seen together publicly throughout 2024. In February, they were spotted having dinner together in Santa Monica, California, and later that year they held hands on the red carpet at the Season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building. According to reports, the pair “seemed together” during the event.

Streep reportedly separated from her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, in October 2023 after more than four decades of marriage. The former couple shares four children together, son Henry (46), and daughters Mamie (42), Grace (40), and Louisa (34).

Short, on the other hand, was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman until her death in 2010. The comedian and actor welcomed three children via adoption: sons Oliver, 40, Henry, 36, and daughter Katherine, who sadly died in February by an apparent suicide.



