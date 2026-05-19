Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Skips Brad Pitt's Surname At Her Graduation Ceremony

Zahara Jolie is celebrating a major milestone and making a statement at the same time. The 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. But it was the name used during the ceremony that caught everyone's attention.

While walking across the stage to receive her diploma, she was introduced as “Zahara Marley Jolie”, leaving out “Pitt” from her name. This was not the first time Zahara has publicly used only Jolie as her last name.

Back in 2023, when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, she introduced herself during the induction ceremony as “Zahara Marley Jolie”. A video from the event quickly went viral online.

Zahara is also not the only one among the Jolie-Pitt children to distance herself publicly from Pitt's surname.

In 2021, US Weekly reported that eldest son Maddox Jolie “doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie”. The outlet's insider also claimed, “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie.”

Last year, youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie appeared to use only Jolie while working with her mother on the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders. Her name reportedly appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in the show's Playbill.

Shiloh Jolie officially dropped “Pitt” from her surname after turning 18 in 2024. According to Entertainment Tonight, she “hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

The former couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade together. Since then, reports have continued to suggest that Pitt's relationship with several of his children remains strained.

Last year, Us Weekly reported that the actor still carries “a deep emotional weight” over the distance within the family despite making “several efforts to reconnect.”