Benny Blanco Says He’ll Never Publicly Discuss Sex Life With Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is drawing a firm line when it comes to discussing his marriage and sex life with Selena Gomez in public. During the Tuesday, May 12, episode of his Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the 38-year-old music producer was asked by co-host Lil Dicky about his sex life with Gomez. Blanco quickly shut down the conversation, insisting some parts of their relationship are meant to stay private.

“I'm not allowed to talk about that publicly,” Blanco joked before clarifying that Gomez, 33, never asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“I'm just, like, a gentleman,” he explained. “It's kind of just, like, a thing I do. I'm a gentleman or something. I don't know.”

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Relationship Timeline

The couple, who began dating in 2023, tied the knot in September 2025 after a whirlwind romance that Blanco has frequently described as life-changing. Speaking to Interview magazine earlier this year, Blanco admitted he knew very early on that Gomez was “the one.”

“She's my best friend. The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘Wait, does she like me?' I was clueless. From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you're like, “This is my wife,'” he recalled. “I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I'm going to marry.'”

Since exchanging vows, the newlyweds have continued sharing glimpses of their relationship while still keeping certain aspects of their life together off-limits.

Selena Gomez Called Her Wedding Day a ‘pivotal moment'

Following their wedding, a source told Us Weekly that Gomez was emotional throughout the ceremony and repeatedly called it “the best weekend and day” of her life.

Gomez later echoed those sentiments while appearing on Blanco's podcast in March, describing their wedding day as a “pivotal moment.” She also praised officiant Lil Dicky for balancing humor and emotion during the ceremony.

“That's when I realized I was like, ‘Oh I want this.” Lil Dicky, our officiant, was killing and making everyone laugh in the right places, get emotional in the right places,” she stated.

The Only Murders in the Building star also reflected on adjusting to Blanco's social circle early in their relationship.

“Coming into Benny's world was really fun and exciting but different for me because I was very shy,” Gomez admitted. She added, “I didn't know a lot of people and I kept to myself a lot which could be misconstrued but he was very nice and introduced me to a lot of people.”