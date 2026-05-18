Heather Locklear, Richie Sambora Reunite As Daughter Ava Marries Tyler Farrar In California

Ava Sambora, the daughter of actress Heather Locklear and musician Richie Sambora, has tied the knot with her longtime partner Tyler Farrar at a lavish wedding ceremony in Montecito, California. The 28-year-old actress-model got married on Saturday, May 16, at the luxurious Rosewood Miramar Beach in the presence of close friends and family.

Proud parents Locklear, 64, and Sambora, 66, reunited for the special occasion as they watched their daughter exchange vows in the beautiful setting. Locklear attended the ceremony with her partner, actor Lorenzo Lamas.

Ava and Farrar have largely kept their relationship private over the years. The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in March 2019 when Ava shared a St. Patrick's Day-themed Instagram post captioned, “My lucky charm.” The picture showed her sitting on Farrar's lap wearing green.

Farrar, meanwhile, featured a photo of Ava in 2018 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He proposed in February 2024 with a romantic setup featuring candles and a white rose-festooned arch at sunset. “Hard launch!” the duo captioned their joint post.

The pair later celebrated their engagement with an intimate gathering attended by family and close friends in October last year.

“Had the most beautiful night celebrating our engagement! Thank you for being my biggest blessing, Tyler William “engagedaf,” Ava wrote on Instagram the day after their party.

Ava Sambora's Bridal Shower

Ahead of the wedding, Ava also marked the occasion with a floral-themed bridal shower attended by Locklear and other loved ones. Sharing moments from the celebration on Instagram, Ava thanked her mother and family members for organizing the event.

The carousel post featured pink floral arrangements, decorative gift boxes, and a table filled with blooms in shades of white and pink. Other images showed the bride-to-be wearing a white dress adorned with pink flowers, spending time with her mother, Farrar and cuddling with the couple's golden retriever.

“The most beautiful bridal shower,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the amazing women who hosted, organized, and attended this special day. I am beyond grateful for each of them, especially my mama, God mother Juliet, future mother in law Mary, and sister Monica.”

About Ava Sambora And Tyler Farrar

The model and actress has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University, along with a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern California.

Farrar, on the other hand, currently works as an investment associate at Pacific Partners Real Estate in Los Angeles, according to LinkedIn.

