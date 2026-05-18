Kendall Jenner Spotted Cosying Up To Jacob Elordi During Quiet Hawaii Getaway

Rumour has it that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are dating. They were spotted together during a quiet beach outing in Hawaii, sparking buzz around their romance.

According to TMZ, the pair appeared to be spending quality time together away from the crowds. A photo obtained by the outlet showed Kendall relaxing on the beach in a bikini while holding what looked like a bottle of rosé beside Jacob Elordi.

Jacob kept his look casual with blue shorts and a green baseball cap as the two sat close to each other by the ocean.

The beach setup also caught attention online because it looked unusually private for two major celebrities. A surfboard-style table was reportedly placed in front of them, and there did not appear to be anyone else nearby during the outing.

The sighting has only added to ongoing speculation that the model and the Saltburn actor may be more than just friends.

Rumours linking Kendall and Jacob first began circulating earlier this year around Coachella, after fans noticed the two were allegedly spending more time together behind the scenes.

So far, neither Kendall nor Jacob has publicly addressed the dating rumours. Both stars are also known for keeping their personal relationships extremely private.

However, PEOPLE magazine recently cited a source claiming the two have been “hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

The update, combined with the new Hawaii photos, has now sparked fresh conversation online about whether a new celebrity romance could be brewing.

Kendall has previously been linked to several high-profile names, including NBA star Devin Booker and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight for his past relationships with stars including Olivia Jade and Kaia Gerber.

Neither star appeared to react to photographers during the Hawaii outing. Instead, the pair seemed fully focused on enjoying the relaxed beach setting together.