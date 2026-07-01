Why Jacob Elordi Has Yet To Meet Kendall Jenner's Family

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi continue to make headlines with their rumoured romance. The couple has been spending more time together in recent months, fueling speculation that their relationship is getting serious. Even so, the actor is yet to be introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“They've been spending more and more time together. He hasn't been brought around the family yet,” the source told People.

While Jacob may not have met the whole family yet, he and Kendall were spotted on a double date with her sister, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, back in May.

The famous foursome stepped out for a double date in Los Angeles. They were seen enjoying a late-night drive with Jacob behind the wheel and Kendall riding shotgun. Kylie and Timothée sat in the back with photographer and friend Renell Medrano.

Photos circulating online showed the group dodging cameras and Kendall using her phone to partially hide her face. Despite the paparazzi following them around, they looked relaxed and cheerful throughout the night. Read the full story here.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi first sparked dating rumours earlier this year when the pair was reportedly spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. By April, speculation grew after they were seen hanging out during Coachella's opening weekend.

Since then, Kendall and Jacob have been spotted together often. Most recently, they travelled to the actor's native Australia, where they were photographed walking a dog in Byron Bay, about two hours from his hometown of Brisbane. Before that, the couple vacationed together in Hawaii and Japan.

So far, both Kendall and Jacob have stayed silent about their relationship status.