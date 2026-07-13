Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants Neither Men Nor Women After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Calls Herself 'Asexual'

Akanksha Chamola has once again spoken candidly about her personal life on Lock Upp 2. Days after revealing at the show's premiere that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce, the actor opened up about how the difficult phase has changed the way she looks at relationships and intimacy.

Earlier, Akanksha had also shared that she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav and that she never wanted to become a mother.

Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Her Sexuality

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha was seen having a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestant Varun Yadav inside the cell. The two spoke about relationships, marriage and moving on after heartbreak.

When Varun asked her if she would ever consider getting married again, Akanksha replied that she has no plans to do so. Explaining why, she said, "Mere ko darr baith gaya hain (A deep fear has set in)."

The conversation then shifted to her sexuality. Responding to Varun's question, Akanksha said that she believes sexuality can change depending on a person's circumstances and emotional state.

She said, "Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hain ki... mera abhi divorce ho raha hain mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual (It depends upon your life phase. I am now going through a divorce and I don't want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is called asexuality)."

Akanksha Chamola Claims She Won't Remarry

During a chat with co-contestant Pamela, Akanksha said, "I got married so young; I was 24 when I married." Pamela replied, "You are still young; you will find someone." Akanksha added, "I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now."

'Mera Maternal Instinct Kabhi Nahi Tha'

In follow-up episodes, Akanksha also explained why she opted for a divorce after a decade of marriage.

She said, "Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur.

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